Street Fighter 6 And Big Capcom Fighting Collection Announced

At the maturity of the mysterious Capcom countdown timer that started last week, Street Fighter 6 was announced along with Capcom Fighting Collection during the Capcom Pro Tour climax.

The cat is finally out of the bag, as Capcom announced Street Fighter 6 with an absolute banger of a teaser trailer, but unfortunately, no other information was really provided to fans, including anything regarding console exclusivity. Ryu was featured in the viral ‘Hot Ryu’ look, against a Luke that seems more battle-worn than shown in Street Fighter V considering his face is riddled with scars. The teaser trailer for Street Fighter 6 can be seen here:

The graphics look incredible, Ryu’s muscles tear through his skin almost in lifelike, anatomy model fashion and the logo seems as if Street Fighter 6 has unread messages. When the two fighters clash, ink blotches the back of Ryu’s screen in the styling of the focus attack from Street Fighter IV. Luke’s backsplash, however, is colorful and he was not featured in that entry. It may be speculation, but as the last DLC character introduced to Street Fighter V, it could be a kind of passing of the torch moment.

Veteran Capcom producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya — producer of Asura’s Wrath and other Capcom staples — was also tied to the project, with that being all that was shared by Capcom regarding the 6th mainline entry of the fighting game juggernaut. More information will likely be given at a later date, possibly via the Official Street Fighter Twitter account.

Capcom wasn’t finished yet with their announcements, as they have also lifted the veil on a new fighting game collection called Capcom Fighting Collection in celebration of their 35th anniversary in fighting games.

This massive collection features some of the most beloved titles in Capcom’s backlog of MANY fighting games. Before anyone asks, of course, Street Fighter II is included.

List of Games Included

Darkstalkers

Night Warriors

Vampire Savior

Vampire Hunter 2

Vampire Savior 2

Red Earth

Cyberbots

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter II

Super Gem Fighter MiniMix

This creates a single location for many of the titles in the Darkstalkers series — which explains the trademark renewal — and gives a home to many arcade favourites that Capcom has released over the years. Morrigan fans can rejoice! These announcements could leave a sour note in the Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes community, as there still isn’t a reliable port of the title for consoles or announcements of any future plans.

The Capcom Fighting Collection is slated to release on June 24th, it may be time to warm up those fighting sticks.