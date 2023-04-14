Discover Street Fighter 6’s New Mechanics & Game Modes in Upcoming Showcase

The next entry in the Capcom fighting game series, Street Fighter 6, is airing a showcase video that will include details about game mechanics.

It feels like Street Fighter 6 has been in development forever after its huge reveal in February 2022, and now that development is drawing to a close, Capcom has another showcase to present to fans prior to the release date, adding to the hype surrounding the title. Street Fighter 6 aims to add to an already proven formula, and the new showcase will feature new mechanics such as the World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground modes, as well as mystery ‘big news’ at the curtain call. The announcement video can be seen below.

Street Fighter 6 has already made waves of announcements, including the reveal of launch roster characters, featuring new and familiar faces such as: Zangief, Lily, Cammy, Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, E.Honda, Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP. It’s worth noting in the launch roster, there are notable exclusions, as series mainstay fighters M. Bison, T.Hawk and Sagat are nowhere to be found.

The new entry in the closed network preview also showcases new combat mechanics such as ranged attack parries and drive impact attacks that grant fighters remarkable frames of invincibility. Capcom can explain these new mechanics along with the new game modes in the showcase. Fighting game fans are eager to see how the game has changed in the past installments and how this might affect future tournaments and competitive play, so this showcase may give a hint.

The showcase will be hosted by rapper Lil Wayne on 4/20, no less, and he promises there will be “BIG NEWS” at the end of the 30-minute-long presentation. The big news could be quite literally anything unannounced yet, from potential roster additions to new modes. Even returning features from older games, such as secret encounters or bonus stages like beating up a car in Street Fighter II: Turbo, may make a return. It’s also possible a beta period could be announced prior to release, akin to the recent Diablo IV beta run, which has been alluded to by a streamer posted on Twitter.

How To Watch The Street Fighter 6 Showcase

The Street Fighter 6 Showcase will run for approximately 30 minutes, and it will air on April 20 at 6 p.m. EST, with a special preshow that will air 30 minutes earlier than the showcase itself. Fans can head over to the Street Fighter 6 YouTube channel to watch the event live.

Street Fighter 6 will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S, and for more details, you can check out our previous coverage from Summer Game Fest, along with Zubi’s coverage of Street Fighter 6’s network preview back in October.