The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today Anime Debuts July 7 With Promo Video

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today finally previews its anime release on July 7 with a promotional video.

Picture this: you adopt a cat only to find out it grows as big as a human and walks on two legs, but it also cooks and cleans for you. More or less, this is what you will find out about more in the anime adaptation of The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today. This week, it finally revealed the premiere date will be on July 7, through a special promo video. The brand-new trailer showed off some scenes taken directly from the manga, and it also revealed 11 more of its cast members that can be seen on the show’s website.

The voices of the protagonists Yukichi the cat (Hiroki Yasumoto) and office worker Saku Fukuzawa (Yui Ishikawa—Mikasa in the Attack on Titan video games) were already announced earlier in the year. The official website for The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today anime updated more of its cast members, playing the recurring characters manga readers will recognize from this slice-of-life’s story of regular antics:

Ai Kakuma as Yuri Shibasaki

Katsuyuki Konishi as Kaoru Orizuka

M.A.O as Rio Nishina

Miyu Irino as Tenchō (Shop Manager)

Ayana Taketatsu as Yume

Yōko Hikasa as Yume’s Mother

Tamie Kubota as Yume’s Grandmother

Satomi Satou as Saku’s Mother

Jun Fukuyama as Saku’s Father

Aoi Inase as Oshiro

Kotoe Taichi as Mei the Next Door Neighbor

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today show is based on the manga of the same name, created by Hitsuji Yamada. The anime will be chief-directed by Susumu Kudo and directed by Katsumasa Yokomine at studio GoHands. GoHands studio was most notable for animating the K and K: Return of Kings series, which was an amazing show that blended action and drama. While this series will not be action-packed, it will be filled with lots of heartwarming, zany moments between Saku and her unofficial househusband cat, Yukichi.

So, what is the manga/anime really about? Well, Saku took in a random stray black cat named Yukichi one day only to find out later on that it kept growing way above her height. It also began standing on its two feet like a human, and eventually adapted to being her personal housekeeper. Saku knows nothing about cats but knew something was not right about it.

Yukichi prides himself on his superb culinary skills is always looking for a good sale at the supermarket. While Saku stumbles through her life, Yukichi is always there to pick her up when she falls—think like The Way of the Househusband meets Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy.

The anime will air in Japan on MBS and TBS on Thursdays, not many other details were disclosed on simulcasting times or dates outside of Japan. But most likely, it will be streaming on one of the major anime streaming sites, like Crunchyroll or HiDive.