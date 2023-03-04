The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Winners List: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, SPY x FAMILY

Here is a breakdown of all the winners from the Anime Awards 2023, which was livestreamed worldwide and took place in Tokyo this weekend.

It was a spectacular, anime-filled night! The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 kicked off in Tokyo, Japan, the night of Saturday, March 4, at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa. It was the seventh annual show, celebrating the best anime series/films of 2022. This was the first time the awards show was hosted in Japan, with over 18 million votes cast from around the world. Many expected wins were witnessed, and some were interestingly debated.

With a slight delay to the pre-show, Crunchyroll personalities Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu begun announcing some awards before the main show. They also showed off a new mini-trailer for the mobile RPG Street Fighter: Duel, with their collaboration with Monster Hunter. Additionally, they announced that Crunchyroll and Sony Music Japan will now be offering its own music content on the Crunchyroll site.

The hosts Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira led the exciting show with a star-studded supporting cast of celebrity presenters throughout the night. During the show, it showed off many fan interviews from different parts of the world and how anime had impacted them. Some fans explained how anime had helped them overcome struggles tackling issues like “bullying” and “trauma.”

Presenters included anime industry leaders, voice actors and celebrity fans from across the globe. Some of them included Sony’s CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida; NFL superstars Aidan Hutchinson and Juju Smith-Schuster; Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard; critically-acclaimed directors, Robert Rodriguez and Justin Lin; and Twitch personalities, Valkyrae and Sykkuno. The love of anime was highlighted in every presenter and winners’ speeches.

The stunning, sonorous musical performances from KOHTA YAMAMOTO, ALI, AKLO and Yuki Kajiura were a delight to see live! I wish I could be there in-person to hear such beautiful musical works. This was a splendid taste of what the full concert experience on Crunchyroll’s upcoming release of its own music content.

The battle for Anime of the Year was fierce amongst new series like SPY x FAMILY, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners—as well with the major returning series such as Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.

Surprisingly, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners came out on top—winning Anime of the Year, and it showed how much the fans really enjoyed this series in the past year. While the series did not win a lot of other awards, it was recognized for setting a new standard for best anime, and represented the tone for the year.

The fans and judges had their say on which anime series/films were their favourites in each category, here is the full list of all the winners from last night’s Anime Awards:

Anime of the Year

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners [WINNER]

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Lycoris Recoil

Ranking of Kings (cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Original Anime

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-

Healer Girl

Lycoris Recoil [WINNER]

The Orbital Children

Vampire in the Garden

YUREI DECO

Best Character Design

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc [WINNER]

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Animation

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc [WINNER]

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best New Series

Call of the Night

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Lycoris Recoil

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY [WINNER]

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Continuing Series

Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean)

Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)

One Piece [WINNER]

Best Opening Sequence

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY

“Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 [WINNER]

“This Fffire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

“Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Ending Sequence

“Akuma no Ko,” Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY [WINNER]

“My Heart Has Surrendered,” Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“Koi no yukue,” Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling

“Koshaberibiyori,” FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

“Yofukashino Uta,” Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 [WINNER]

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Film

Bubble

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

INU-OH

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 [WINNER]

One Piece Film Red

The Deer King

Best Anime Song

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

“My Nonfiction,” Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“New Genesis,” Ado, One Piece Film Red

“Shall We Dance?,” ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 [WINNER]

Best Director

Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc [WINNER]

Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY

Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil

Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Main Character

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 [WINNER]

Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Supporting Character

Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY [WINNER]

Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY [WINNER]

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Komi Shouko, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc [WINNER]

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

SPY x FAMILY

Best Comedy

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Kotaro Lives Alone

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY [WINNER]

Uncle from Another World

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Drama

86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 [WINNER]

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Dance Dance Danseur

Kotaro Lives Alone

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc [WINNER]

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2

Overlord IV

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

The Case Study of Vanitas (Cour 2)

Best Romance

Call of the Night

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- [WINNER]

Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd Series)

Love After World Domination

My Dress-Up Darling

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 [WINNER]

Best VA Performance (English)

Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

SungWon Cho (AKA ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners [WINNER]

Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO