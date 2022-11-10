The Witcher: Blood Origin 2022 Trailer Has Fans Excited For The Release 

Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin‘ is set for release on December 25th and its new trailer has fans raving about Michelle Yeoh as Scian.

As you may know, The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the adored and ongoing 2019 sci-fi series The Witcher. 1,200 years before the events that we’re familiar with took place, elves, men, and monsters find themselves merging worlds; everything seems to be getting chaotic and dangerous. The Witcher: Blood Origin works as a prequel series, telling us the story of what happens with the first Witcher.

The newly released trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin depicts Sophia Brown as Eile singing over flashes of battles and characters that we will come to love this December. We also get insight into the one everyone has their eyes on, Michelle Yeoh’s character, Scian. Her character is a sword-elf which we can see using powers in the trailer.

Throughout the story Scion is on a quest to find the magical stolen blade, although we don’t know a lot as the short series has yet to come out. Fans are waiting patiently to see if this will deliver the same way as the trailer has.

The second most talked about part of the series is the elephant in the room, Liam Hemsworth replacing fan-favourite Henry Cavill for the role as Geralt. Fans in the comment section for the trailer on Youtube are not only raving about Michelle Yeoh but mourning the loss of Henry Cavil in The Witcher.

The awesome battle scenes are really putting hope in our hearts but after the loss of Henry Cavil in the main story, some fans are skeptical. Though The Witcher: Blood Origin may not lean into Geralt as a character, that doesn’t stop fans from stating that the show just won’t be as good without Cavil.

Whether you’re excited for the show, there’s no doubt that an awesome actress like Michelle Yeoh can lift up any film or TV show and make it something wonderful, so get excited and grab a bowl of popcorn on December 25 and watch the magic unfold.