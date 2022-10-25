News

Henry Cavill’s Superman is Back for Future DC Projects

Henry Cavill’s Superman Claims Spotlight Once Again
| October 25, 2022
henry cavills adored superman is back not only for black adam but future dc comic projects 460653

“I am back as Superman” says Henry Cavill with regard to his Black Adam cameo.

In case you’ve yet to watch Black Adam or hear about its mid-credit scene, it was revealed Henry Cavill‘s Superman is back, and according to his post on Instagram it’s far from over for the character.

As fans questioned what his cameo could mean for Superman’s character, he finally confirmed the question we’d all been asking, stating that this cameo was:

“A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.” 

He seems just as excited as the fans were to hear this news. The post also comes with a video of him explaining what there is to expect, although fans don’t know exactly what’s really in store for them at this point, recent reports are saying that Man of Steel 2 is in the process of being made.

Superman’s cameo in the movie had fans going wild, so the news about new Superman Projects from DC Comics is exciting. In fact, people on Twitter are already pumped up for the making of the movie and crossing their fingers for returning cast members. Fans are hoping to see Laurence Fishburne, Amy Adams, Antje Traue and many other loved characters reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

As the original Man of Steel movie got an overall 7.1 on its IMDb page, the film is actually tied in ratings with Black Adam at the moment. Fans are expecting a lot from the second Man of Steel movie, although we obviously haven’t heard of any release date, I have faith they’ll have just enough time to make Man of Steel 2 just as loved as its original.

