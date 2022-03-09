DC Comics Releasing The Batman Spin Master Wingsuit Action Figure

Following the theatrical release of The Batman, DC Comics has revealed a 12-inch Wingsuit Action Figure of the caped crusader which is set to release next week for $21.99 USD according to an Amazon pre-order listing.

The Batman figure is set to feature 11 points of articulation, allowing children ages three and up to position Batman in a variety of dynamic action poses. Clicking The Dark Knight’s belt activates his wingsuit with expanding wings and detailed styled after the recently released PG-13 movie. In addition, after clicking the light-up bat symbol on Batman’s chest activates over 20 sounds and phrases. You can add the figure to your collection alongside a 12-inch Selina Kyle action figure; sold separately.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a toy release of the film’s batmobile, well you’re in luck as that figure has already been released. The package just doesn’t come with the batmobile but a four-inch figure of Batman himself, so he can ride around the imaginative streets of Gotham. The features of the batmobile figure for children ages 4 and up include authentic movie-style sculpting, over 15 sound effects and LED lights that will bring Batman’s adventures to life. Similar to the 12-inch Batman figure, the four-inch variant also features 11 points of articulation and a cloth cape. Other four-inch figures sold separately include Selina Kyle, The Penguin and more.

Right now with The Batman‘s release in our rearview, talks of a sequel are already spinning and to that, The Batman director has chimed in. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast Matt Reeves made a comment if Robin could appear in a sequel, the short answer is ‘maybe’ if the story is right and has the emotional stake to portray it on the big screen. At this point, Reeves isn’t confident about what that story is but paying attention to Reeves’ wording it wouldn’t be surprising if Robin wouldn’t be in the next movie. Who knows we could see a ‘Flying Graysons’ sign to at least set up Dick Grayson’s existence in ‘The Batman and Robin’ if you will.

“I don’t want that character to become a cypher. I don’t want to be like, ‘Okay, so we saw it wasn’t an origin tale, but you know what, that was kind of [Batman’s] origins, and now he’s just perfect.’ No, you need to test the character again and again and again,” Reeves said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“And for me, yeah, there might be something in that. I don’t know. There’s a deep-dive that already happened at the beginning, and now I’m gonna have to deep-dive again if we have the chance to make another one, and so we shall see.”