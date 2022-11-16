News

The Third Annual JBL Quantum Cup Welcomes you! 

JBL Quantum Cup Is Up For Grabs For The Third Year In A Row
| November 16, 2022
JBL is back at it again, bringing gamers into the spotlight to compete in the JBL Quantum Cup. 

JBL is a company known for its sound. Their products make music, lifestyle, gaming, and sports a little more fun. This year for the third year in a row, they’ll host the JBL Quantum Cup and bring together gamers who are up to challenge themselves against other players with prizes on the line. 

JBL is teaming up with DreamHack with the hopes of becoming its global official gaming headset and helping to lift up brand experiences, along with hosting meet and greets with today’s top gamers. 

The JBL Quantum Cup is a three-day non-stop gaming event brought to us by JBL, who is offering $200,000 in cash prizes and giveaways. On top of this, at the Atlanta DreamHack store, you’ll see JBL products available for purchase.

All players will go face to face with opponents and battle it out for the JBL Quantum Cup via two of the biggest battle royal games in the gaming world right now; your favourites, Fortnite and Apex Legends. 

If you miss the event in person, don’t fret, as there are multiple sites you can still catch it online, the live streams of the event will be featured on JBL_Audio, JBL’s official Twitch, and of course, ESL’s twitch, ESL

The live show will also be available on their YouTube and Twitter channels. Along with this, they’ll have watch parties hosted by JBL ambassadors and 100 Thieves members BrookAB and NiceWigg. Giving you and other players a chance to play alongside two big games in the gaming world.

The event takes place on December 9th and continues until the 11th. The event effectively working around dates for DreamHack Atlanta, which is taking place very soon in Atlanta, Georgia, from November 18th to the 20th and DreamHack Winter, which takes place in Jönköping, Sweden, EU, on November 24th to the 27th. The winners of these events will automatically advance to JBL Quantum Cup Finals.

