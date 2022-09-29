How to download and Install Apex Legends on PC

In the rise of the battle royale genres, Apex Legends made their debut back in early February of 2019. The game has come a long way since then and grew in massive popularity due to its addictive gameplay and intriguing characters.

We will be going through a step-by-step process of installing Apex Legends, there will be multiple methods of doing this depending on the platform you will be playing on. In this case, it will be on your PC. Either way, the game is going to be free, so don’t worry about any hidden fees involving these methods.

There are multiple methods of downloading Apex Legends on your pc, the method we’ll be using is downloading it from Steam’s store page. You can click here to learn more about downloading Steam