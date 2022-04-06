How to Download & Install Steam

The big blue "Install Steam" button is for Windows, but Steam is avalable for PC, Mac and Linux, so once here, simply hit the "Install Steam" button if you're on Windows, or choose the appropriate logo below for Mac or Linux. Once you click the apporpriate system, the browser will prompt you to download the file.

From here, you need to run the download package. Click the box that popped up in the bottorm left. A window will open. Click “Next”, then chose your language and click "next" again to continue the process.

Here lets you select any folder for the install file. It is advised you select a folder on a hard-drive with enough space to install some games. You can change the game install folder at a later time if you find you are running low on space. Once you click "Next" the install for Steam will finish up.

Once the install for Steam is done, simply select “Finish”. Steam is now ready to be used, and it should start once the installer is closed. If it does not, you can run the application, where it will get things setup and you are ready to log-in and start downloading your games.

Now that you have steam installed, you are ready to explore what PC games are avalable for sale on the store. Valve has a vast assortment of games on Steam, and there are constant sales to give you a headstart in building your PC games library. If there are games you want to enjoy but they are a bit more than you are looking to pay right now, add them to your wishlist and wait, there is a high liklyhood there will be a Steam Seasonal sale to save on all the games you want the most.