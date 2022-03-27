Steam Simfest Hobby Edition Event kicks off on March 28th through April 4th

Steam has announced it’s celebrating a genre of games that simulate a range of jobs and hobbies like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Farming Simulator, Tabletop Simulator and more in a multi-day festival event that kicks off on March 28th through April 4th.

Users on Valve’s PC game storefront can expect demos and discounts on some of their favourite simulation games which are over one hundred games strong on Steam and any players were hoping to get into but have been waiting for the money-saving opportunity. Valve notes to developers that a “discount is not required to participate in the Simfest: Hobby Edition event, though we will be prioritizing the visibility of games that have a discount during the event.”

Source: Steam

The week-long celebration of simulation games isn’t limited to just discounts, at the latter half of the event Valve is hosting a multitude of panels and broadcasts from developers. The live streams will begin on April 1st at 1 p.m. ET and are set to introduce some specific simulation games, the development history behind other games or a talk about a developer’s future content or plans for their games. It isn’t just the developers talking, some panels will be a general discussion on simulation games which includes one like the “Can hobby sims teach you to do a real-life Job?” panel.

“Hobby sims are more popular than ever with games that allow you to do everything from running a farm to running a zoo, to driving a truck. The teams behind popular simulation games discuss the appeal and importance of this rising genre,” the “Can hobby sims teach you to do a real-life Job?” panel description reads.

“But can these games actually teach you how to do their respective activity outside of the game? Or is there more value to be found in providing a digital recreation of a hobby or job to people who may not be able to do it otherwise? And how did the teams faithfully recreate the job or hobby in their titles?”

Steam Simfest Hobby Edition is scheduled to start on March 28th and will end on April 4th at 1 PM ET. Steam users can get ready for the event by setting a reminder by going to the event page.