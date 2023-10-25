How to Refund a Game on Steam

Remedy That Bad Purchase
how to refund a game on steam 380741
Kevin Clifford
Kevin Clifford | October 25, 2023

Steam is one of the biggest platforms to buy games digitally, and as such has a massive library of titles all working to capture your attention. Sadly with such a large assortment of games, not every game can be a knock-out hit like Doom Eternal or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but thankfully, Valve has a solution for those looking to get a refund. Fortunately, Steam has simplified the process for users wanting to get their money back. Follow this guide to learn the steps for requesting a refund from Steam.

If you are looking to take advantage of this option, it is important to take note of Steam’s refund policy, which stipulates that those seeking a refund must have played the game for two hours or less and must have purchased it within the last two weeks. For anyone wishing to request a refund on Steam, here is how to proceed:

Step 1: Log In

How To Refund A Game On Steam

Open the Steam client and log in to your account.

Step 2: Contact Steam Support

How To Refund A Game On Steam

Click on the “Help” button in the top right corner of the window, and then select the “Steam Support” option.

Step 3: Select Correct Option

How To Refund A Game On Steam

In the Steam Support window, select the “Purchases” option.

Step 4: Select Game

How To Refund A Game On Steam

Find the game you want to refund for and click on the “I want to request a refund” button next to it.

Step 5: Detail Reason

How To Refund A Game On Steam

In the pop-up window that appears, select the reason for your refund request and click on the “Next” button.

Step 6: Follow Promps

How To Refund A Game On Steam

Follow the prompts to complete the refund request process.

Step 7: Fill Out Refund Form

How To Refund A Game On Steam

Fill out the form on this page, along with detailing any notes the Steam support staff may need to evaluate the case. Steam will review your request and let you know if it has been approved or denied. You should get an email letting you know it has been successfully submitted.

By following these steps, you should be able to request a refund on a game that you’ve purchased on Steam. It is important to note that Steam reserves the right to reject any requests that do not meet their eligibility criteria, such as if the game has been played extensively over a long period of time or if the request falls outside of the 14-day window. However, appropriately eligible refund requests should be processed swiftly.

File Under: Steam, Valve
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Philip Watson | October 27, 2023
UFC 5 (Xbox Series X) Review
It’s TIME!
ufc-5-xbox-series-x-review 2023-10-25_23-04-12_443655
Justin Wood | October 27, 2023
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 (PS5) Review
An Almost Overwhelming Collection of Nostalgic Masterpieces
metal-gear-solid-master-collection-volume-1-ps5-review 2023-10-26_18-57-55_103989
Jordan Biordi | October 26, 2023
Mail Time (PS5) Review
Snail Mail
mail-time-ps5-review 2023-10-26_19-04-35_096296
Brendan Frye | October 26, 2023
Xiaomi 13T Pro Smartphone Review
A Budget Flagship Contender
2023-10-25_20-16-58_120764
Philip Watson | October 26, 2023
Alan Wake 2 (PS5) Review
Not a Lake, An Ocean
alan-wake-2-ps5-review 2023-10-25_23-04-36_650554
Zubi Khan | October 26, 2023
Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) Review
Ghosts in the Shell
Five Nights at Freddy's
Patrick James | October 25, 2023
The Complete Ranking of Silent Hill Games from Worst to Best
Team Silent's Landmark Survival Horror Series
the-complete-ranking-of-silent-hill-games-from-worst-to-best 2023-10-25_15-52-35_778126
Philip Watson | October 25, 2023
Investigating The Dark Place With Alan Wake 2 Directors Sam Lake & Kyle Rowley
Directorial Vision
Alan Wake 2 Preview – The Return of a Classic