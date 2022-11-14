Fortnite Chapter 3 is Ending with New Fracture Live Event Soon

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise finale is finally upon us with a live event called Fracture, on December 3rd, and it may mark the end of Chapter 3 altogether.

The Fracture event is confirmed for Saturday, December 3rd, at 4 pm ET. Any fans who want to take part should know to be online and ready at least an hour before the Fracture event starts.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Fracture event is a live, one-time-only, in-game event that happens in real-time. If you aren’t sure how to watch the event, it’s as easy as logging on to play Fortnite, and for anyone whose not sure, there will surely be hundreds of streamers recording the Fortnite event, letting you watch it with them live.

Fans speculate that Fracture will mark the end of Chapter 3, and Fortnite Chapter 4 won’t be available until December 4th. If past events are anything to go by, the time frame between Fracture and Chapter 4 will be a mere few hours (usually the next day). If this is indeed the end to Fortnite Chapter 3, it would make it the shortest chapter to date, only reaching Season 4.

While players look forward to the newest season, we are all still unsure what players can expect from the Fracture event. From speculation alone, fans are eager to see any new upgrades that will likely come from the ending and beginning of new chapters. As always, there will likely be map changes, new gear, and new mechanics.

IM COMING BACK — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) November 13, 2022

LAZAR, a well-known streamer, was excited to hear about this finale event on Twitter. If what he says is true, it is highly probable that he will be streaming and recording the live event as well as his reactions to it. Some other notable Fortnite streamers to check out include Ninja, Tfue, NickEh30 and SypherPK if you want to check out Season 4 before it ends!

Don’t miss out on this one-time-only Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise finale live event, Fracture, on December 3rd at 4 pm.