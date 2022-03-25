Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy take on Borderlands, Launches Today

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is now available, letting everyone jump in and explore a demented version of a tabletop role-playing game.

A spinoff of the Borderlands series, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The new game takes place directly after the Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. While it sports a fantasy theme, anyone familiar with the Borderlands franchise will feel right at home in the looting-shooting of Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has received generally positive reviews from critics, with CGMagazines’s own review awarding it an 8.5/10 and saying “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands brings a mystical world to life with great dialogue and a stellar cast. Pairing all that with action-packed gameplay, Gearbox Software and 2K Games have made a must-play game.”

Here’s a brief look at some of the other scores from across the board.

While Wonderlands is essentially a new entry in the Borderlands series, there are a few key differences and additions. The biggest new feature is the ability to wield melee weapons, as well as a custom character creator, instead of pre-made vault hunters. There are six different character classes to choose from, and interestingly, players can mix and match the different skills between these classes. One of the more interesting additions is The Overworld, essentially a world map where you’ll control a chibi version of your character.

While the full game is out now, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands also has a Season Pass that will see the addition of new weapons, bosses, and even a new class. You can see the official Season Pass trailer below.

If you’re jumping into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and need some help building your character, make sure to check out our class, character background, and stat guide.