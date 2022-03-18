Triangle Strategy Sells 800,000 Copies in Two Weeks

Square Enix’s new Nintendo Switch exclusive, Triangle Strategy, has sold an impressive 800,000 copies in just two weeks.

While that might pale in comparison to other Nintendo Switch titles, like Animal Crossing, it’s an impressive feat for a tactical RPG that’s also a brand-new IP. The news was announced by the official Triangle Strategy Twitter account, along with a brand-new illustration. In terms of numbers, 200,000 sales were from Japan+Asia, while the other 600,000 were from the rest of the world.

By comparison, it took Octopath Traveler nearly one month to hit one million sales, which it certainly looks like Triangle Strategy is on track to do.

For those unfamiliar, Triangle Strategy is developed by Square Enix’s Team Asano, the development team that created the HD 2D style with Octopath Traveler. The game has been a hit with both fans and critics alike, currently sitting at an 82 on Metacritic. Here’s the official description from Nintendo’s website,

“Command a group of units as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where key choices you make will influence the story. The stunning HD-2D visual style blends 3D environments and modern effects with pixel-art characters and details.”

Triangle Strategy also has a free “Prologue Demo” available on the Nintendo eShop. The demo lets players go through the first three chapters, and progress can then be carried over to the full game.

Team Asano and Square Enix have a lot more planned for the HD 2D style, with multiple games currently in development. A prequel to Ocopath Traveler, Champions of the Continent, will finally make its way West sometime in 2022. Full-blown HD 2D remakes of Live A Live and Dragon Quest 3 are also in development, with Live A Live releasing exclusively on Nintendo Switch on July 22, 2022.