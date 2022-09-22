Valkyrie Elysium Release Next Week, Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth Gets Delayed

Those who were hoping for the Valkyrie two-pack need to reassess. Valkyrie Elysium will be launching, but Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will be delayed by months.

What was originally planned as a 1-2 punch is now a single title, for now, as Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth has gotten delayed from its original release date of September 29th with its sister title Elysium. Although Valkyrie Elysium is still releasing on September 29, the other title, Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will grace consoles on December 22 instead. The trailer for Elysium can be seen below.

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth has received the delay treatment, like many other titles this year, and will release near the end of December. But those who have ordered the Valkyrie Elysium Digital Deluxe edition will still receive the title completely gratis on December 22, as promised by Square Enix.

However, Elysium is what seems to be the origin story of the series, as described by the PlayStation store, with “An intricate and evocative tale of fates woven by gods and mortals, steeped in Norse mythology, punctuated by groundbreaking combat, and brought to life by a soundtrack considered among gaming’s greatest. Behold the origin of the VALKYRIE PROFILE franchise for yourself”. The series currently carries the weight of four titles, with Elysium being the fourth.

While this new title aims to correct the timeline of the series by giving it an origin point, the delayed title will still be launched in time for the Holiday season, but will just launch later than expected, like many other titles that have a 2022 scheduled release.

Fans waiting for Valkyrie Elysium have a little over a week left, as the title launches on September 29 for PS4/PS5 and Steam, while Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will hit the stores on December 22. Fans anticipating the exciting launch can swarm the Square Enix official Twitter account for more information.