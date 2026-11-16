XBOX shared more information about Project Helix’s design philosophy in a recent interview, stressing that it is a console first.

Tech and gaming insiders are already eyeing next-gen consoles, hoping to see what they will innovate for the next console battle. XBOX dropped new information on Project Helix’s design philosophies in an interview with their special in-house magazine, posted yesterday (Sunday, November 15, 2026). XBOX’s vice president of next-generation, Jason Ronald, confirmed that Helix will be able to play PC games, as part of the talk about the 25th anniversary of the console’s history. However, he noted that Helix is a console that has the ability to play PC games, and not a PC which offers the ability to play XBOX games.

“We’re very clear on the design goal,” Ronald said. “Helix is designed to be a console that is also capable of playing games from your PC. It is not a PC that can also play console games.” Many were worried that XBOX’s recent collab with ASUS meant that Microsoft and XBOX could have been moving away from console gaming entirely with the ROG Xbox Ally X, but this does not seem to be the case. Rather, Helix is described as a console that is familiar to console players, but opens the possibility for the green team gamers to have access to their console and PC titles.

“The goal is making it easy, intuitive, and instant to access my games. But if you’re a hardcore gamer or a power user who wants to have that deeper level of customizability across settings and performance options, you can absolutely go do it,” Ronald noted. “The goal is making it easy, intuitive, and instant to access my games. But if you’re a hardcore gamer or a power user who wants to have that deeper level of customizability across settings and performance options, you can absolutely go do it.” He added that he wants a console that can “bring four generations of [his] XBOX library and progression with me and have it available instantly.” That is the vision of consoles for Ronald, which makes sense to a degree.

In a world where physical copies appear to be disappearing, this might be the natural progression of the constantly progressive digital world. Ronald discussed how he does not want to “worry about updating [his] operating system, updating drivers, configuring different settings—things like that. The hardware and the experience are entirely designed around playing games.” Now, this is all nice to say, but the reality is that component costs for this new feature could be passed on to the consumers.

Further in the interview, Ronald explained how XBOX is looking for techniques like neural rendering to produce better performance while trying to keep costs as low as possible. This would mean generating frames without more hardware power. Rumours are saying that the development of the PlayStation 6 will be $200 cheaper than Project Helix. If that is true, it is possible that the green team may be facing another uphill battle—following the slow sales of the XBOX Series X|S.

The future is looking bleak for tech and the tangible, as physical discs may begin to exit the market for next-gen consoles. It is still unclear whether Helix will have a dedicated disc drive, but Ronald assured that gamers will still be able to enjoy original XBOX games on future consoles—just through digital capabilities, though. However, this is not a good sign for those who simply want to pop in their original disc of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in their new console from time to time. Players will then have to buy a digital copy of KOTOR to access it digitally on the console. Time will tell whether XBOX will scrap disc drives to cut costs.