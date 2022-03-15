Xbox Reveals the rest of March’s Game Pass line-up

Microsoft has announced the titles coming to Game Pass for the rest of March, including some Day One releases which include Shredders, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, Crusader Kings III, Norco and Weird West.

Below is the full list of Game Pass releases coming to the service during the rest of the month, maybe some of them will be on your radar if it isn’t already.

Shredders (PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Cloud) – March 17th

Available day one with Game Pass.

“Break into the snowboarding event of the year in the hope of scoring a wildcard entry to an exclusive invitational. To prove you’re up to the challenge, master the art of park riding, buttering rails, and massive kickers and earn your place in the world of snowboarding. Also jump in on Xbox One and other devices you already own with cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate,” Shredders‘ description details.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (PC, Console, and Cloud) – March 17th

“Live an adventure filled with humour, surprises, and silly encounters as you step into the wacky heroic fantasy universe of The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. Lead a team of unlikely and clumsy heroes in this epic and challenging tactical RPG,” The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos‘ description details.

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Console) – March 22nd

“Explore the ever-changing maps, fight with deadly enemies, and learn what happened to the cursed island of Avalon in this unique, infinitely replayable, story-driven hybrid between a deck-building roguelike and an RPG game. Create your own combos out of hundreds of cards and learn how to survive in a dark, unforgiving world shrouded by a mysterious, deadly force known as the wyrdness. Also available on PC Game Pass,” Tainted Grail: Conquest‘s description details.

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (PC, Console, and Cloud) – March 22nd

The release is remastered versions of Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors and Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward which are the first and second entries of Kotaro Uchikoshi’s Zero Escape trilogy and will be day and date on Game Pass later this month.

“A group of strangers are kidnapped and forced to participate in a diabolical game of death. Who can be trusted? Tensions rise as the situation becomes increasingly dire. Can you find a way out of The Nonary Games? Or will you pay the ultimate price?” Zero Escape: The Nonary Games‘ description details.

Norco (PC) – March 24th

Available day one with Game Pass.

“Play the southern gothic point-and-click narrative adventure for yourself and explore the sinking suburbs and verdant industrial swamps of a distorted South Louisiana. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother’s death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans,” Norco‘s description details.

F1 2021 (Console) – March 24th via Game Pass Ultimate

“It’s lights out and away we go! EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate members can experience a gripping F1 story, hit the track with their own team and live every Formula 1 fan’s ultimate fantasy as F1 2021 joins a collection of racing games available to play on EA Play,” F1 2021‘s description details.

Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X|S) – March 29th

Available day one on Xbox Game Pass and is currently available on PC Game Pass after it was released on PC back in September.

“Live the life of a medieval ruler in Paradox Development Studio’s award-winning strategy role-playing game, Crusader Kings III. Assume the leadership of a medieval noble family, increasing its power and reputation through the generations. As one ruler dies, they are replaced by an heir who may have very different abilities or interests, forcing you to adjust your long-term plans,” Crusader Kings III’s description details.

Weird West (PC, Console, and Cloud) – March 31st

Available day one with Game Pass.

“Weird West is a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives,” the game description details.

In addition to the news, for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers Xbox has announced nine new games are getting Xbox Touch controls. Those games include Among Us, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Lumines Remastered, Pupperazzi, Rubber Bandits, Spelunky 2, Telling Lies, Undungeon and Young Souls which join a collection of over 100 touch-enabled games through the cloud. Like every month, games are leaving the service which is listed below. Before they leave, you can still pick them up to 20 percent off thanks to the Game Pass membership discount.

Leaving March 31

Madden NFL 20 (PC, Console, and Cloud) – EA Play

Narita Boy ((PC, Console, and Cloud)

Shadow Warrior 2 (PC, Console, and Cloud)

Leaving April 11