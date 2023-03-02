News

Report: Yuji Naka, Sonic The Hedgehog Developer, Admits To Insider Trading

Illegal Coffers
| March 2, 2023
report yuji naka sonic the hedgehog developer admits to insider trading 23030203 2

Back in November 2022, Yuji Naka was embroiled in an insider trading scandal that occurred while he was employed at Square Enix, and today he apparently admitted guilt.

A small recap for the uninitiated: Yuji Naka was employed at Square Enix from 2018 to 2022, and during that time, he allegedly utilized insider information from working with Square Enix to game the stock market for his friends and himself in an effort to accrue funds by purchasing shares of Aiming, Inc before major announcements.

Being an insider at Square Enix, knowing privileged information such as the announcement of Dragon Quest Tact, and investing in video game stock using that information literally defines insider trading. In December, the plot thickened with more insider trading from Yuji Naka, this time with the impending Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier announcement. Today, the fallen from grace developer admitted guilt.

Report Yuji Naka Sonic The Hedgehog Developer Admits To Insider Trading 23030203

The Japanese news outlet NHK reports on the first trial indictment, and by using loosely Google translated statements, the outlet states, “an insider trading case involving game development by major game company Square Enix has been held for the first time and has admitted to the content of the indictment, saying that there is no doubt about it,” regarding the trial, but it’s worth mentioning this is a Google translated report, so there may be some localization flaws from the statements.

Report Yuji Naka Sonic The Hedgehog Developer Admits To Insider Trading 23030203 1

While the critical flop Balan Wonderworld was in development, Yuji Naka, who was then working on the title, allegedly used his influence at Square Enix to poach privileged information from other teams — Dragon Quest Tact, FFVII — in order to line his pockets with stock market gains. While the report mentions Yuji Naka admitted guilt, it remains to be seen as to whether it was a plea towards guilt or if the admission was formal in the first place. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next regarding this unfortunate incident.

File Under: Square Enix, Yuji Naka
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

wo long fallen dynasty ps5 review 23030203 1

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5) Review

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty doesn't reinvent the wheel, but what it does, it does right.
resident evil 4 remake finds new life in gamings next generation 23022802

Resident Evil 4 Remake Finds New Life in Gaming’s Next Generation

CGMagazine was given a hands-off preview of the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake, which showcases new gameplay under a familiar…
intel nuc serpent canyon pc review 23022802

Intel NUC Serpent Canyon PC Review

The Intel NUC is an exciting offering that should work for many people’s needs, I just wish Intel had a…
viewsonic xg340c 2k curved gaming monitor review 23022702

ViewSonic XG340C-2K Curved Gaming Monitor Review 

Although one of the more expensive offerings, the ViewSonic XG340C-2K Curved Gaming Monitor provides an unparalleled gaming experience with all…
the mandalorian season 3 premiere review 23030103

The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere (2023) Review

The Mandalorian's long-awaited third season puts its best foot forward as it embarks on the road to redemption.