Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway (PS5) Review

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is a game I went in with tempered expectations, which thankfully was the right move, as I have come out of the experience with mostly positive things to say about the game.

If there is one thing apparent about Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, it is that the game is a marked step up from GameMill’s previous licensed endeavour with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which, to be fair, after several updates and continued support has come into its own.

Perhaps due to GameMill’s work on the fun, arcade-inspired port of Cruis’n Blast and the fact that Slime Speedway is the third entry into the Nickelodeon Kart Racing series, the title is a mostly enjoyable experience that feels competent enough for even adults to engage with.

With an initial roster of 14 characters with another 18 left to be unlocked, coupled with an even more impressive selection of tracks, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway has more than enough content to keep kids busy. Unfortunately, being busy doesn’t always mean fun, with character unlock requirements specifically often feeling like they require one too many coins to purchase.

Thankfully, none of the characters are out of reach to the point where they become frustrating to acquire, just tedious, as Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway’s limited modes mean having to replay tournament cups over and over or partake in monotonous challenges, which usually boil down to doing X, a specific amount of times.

In terms of the actual racing mechanics themselves, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, as the name may suggest, includes a healthy dose of Nickelodeon’s iconic use of slime. In-game, slime translates to coins that litter each track and small slime-caked shortcuts. Coins act as currency to fill a power bar on the screen’s top right. Once full, the player can activate a passive ability. These abilities exist outside of the standard power-ups that can be found as pickups on the map and add a decent amount of variety to the game.

Graphically, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is a good-looking game that successfully captures the unique aesthetics of the various properties featured in the title. Racetracks, in particular, stand out and are easily recognizable. On PlayStation 5, the most significant advantage I noticed with my time playing came down to fast loading, thanks to the console’s super fast SSD.

As Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway dashes across the finish line in time for release, GameMill’s efforts show in a game that feels more complete, with more stages, characters, voiced lines and content that may not wow any adults but will surely keep the young ones entertained, particularly if they have an affinity for Nickelodeon cartoons.