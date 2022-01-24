Fractal Design Meshify 2 Case Review

It might be the first thing you think about; it might be the last, but if you’re building your own PC, you’re going to need a case to put the whole thing in. While it’s tempting to just re-use your old case, or even rig up some sort of custom-made abomination that will be more trouble than it’s worth, it would be so much easier to just buy something new that fits the needs of your build and looks nice to boot. Well, Fractal’s Meshify 2 case is worth a look since you’re in the market.

When I first gave into the ever present and unquenchable desire to build a new PC (that I assume lives within all of us), I noticed that Fractal’s Meshify cases came up frequently in other user’s builds. They’re fairly popular cases, and now that I’ve had some time with one, I can certainly see why.

So, I am specifically working with a Fractal Design Meshify 2 with light tempered glass, and this thing is big. As I have told several people regarding it, it’s large enough to fit a small child inside it, and the tempered glass side allows you to keep an eye on them, so it really is an excellent babysitting tool. In all seriousness, this case is large enough to fit a full sized ATX motherboard and still has plenty of room for any sort of water pumps or additional hard drive bays, easily.

You could even use a wider motherboard if you don’t mind covering a cable grommet here or there. While it’s certainly nice to have such a large PC, if you aren’t planning to display it, it can be pretty cumbersome. It’s too big for desk drawers, specifically built for desktop towers, and, unless you have a particularly roomy desk, you’re going to be competing for leg space with your new computer box.

That being said, the Meshify 2 computer case is not built to be hidden away. No, this box was built for airflow. Two fans in the front, one in the back, mesh covers (hence, the name) on the top and front, dust trays behind the front, top, and bottom covers. This case was built with maximum airflow in mind. All those mesh panels and dust trays are easy to remove, if for some reason they are cramping your style or blocking an output fan, mostly without the need for any sort of hardware.

“The Meshify 2 computer case is not built to be hidden away.”

psuBehind the main compartment are a few cable tie-downs along one side of the case and down the centre, conveniently near rubber cable grommets to run wires to headers, etc. There are two additional mounts for 2.5 in drives and one multipurpose mount for various other things. Below that, behind another easily removed panel, is an impressively long bay for your power supply and some extra mounts for extraneous drives.

While I hope I have conveyed the sheer size of this case by this point, I should point out that, while it is quite the behemoth, it’s still pretty snazzy looking. There are really only two colour options for this specific model, black and grey (I got grey because I am clearly a party animal), but the tempered glass will really be what draws the eye. On top of things, we have two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C, power and reset buttons, and jacks for mics and headphones.

Overall, I can’t really find much to hold against this case. It will hold just about anything you want to put into it, likely with room to spare. The manual points out different specialty configurations one could employ in order to perform other wild experiments. While it has a wealth of fans, they have all run quietly enough that I am not always sure when my fancy PC is turned on.

This case has been on the market for a couple of years at this point, so its price has fallen to a very nice level. If you aren’t in a situation where space is going to be a premium, then Fractal Design’s Meshify 2 case is going to be a great choice for any upcoming PC build you may be planning.