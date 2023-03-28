GameSir G7 Wired Controller Review

Finding the right tools for the right person is crucial to most industries. Gaming is no different, with offerings ranging from PC hardware, keyboards, mice, and the like, compared to the simpler console set-ups, where what controllers and charging stations you use make up most of your choices. Regardless, the controller is a piece of hardware that can be used across platforms and is a necessity for anyone who plays games regularly. With a ton of options on the market, like the GameSir G7 Wired Controller, it can be tough to decide which way to go.

For those consumers looking for a controller that comes in a bit cheaper than the standard controller prices from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, the GameSir G7 Wired Controller is a solid option to start with. Starting at $44.99, this option is affordable while also offering several upgrades that high-priced controllers do not.

However, this more than likely comes due to the controller needing a wired connection to function, which is the only major downside to it you’ll find throughout this entire review. Even though the wire comes in at three meters (or just under ten feet long), some gamers will not be able to accommodate that sort of distance from their console or may not want a wire sticking across their living room like it’s the early 2000s again. Those who sit at a desk, such as in PC setups, or who have smaller-sized living rooms could still find use in the GameSir G7 Wired Controller with the limitations presented.

Now that the major negative has been detailed and we have decided whether or not this controller will work in our setups, we can dive into what else the GameSir G7 Wired Controller offers. In the box, you will also find alternate faceplates for the controller so that you can switch between white and black. The cord included offers USB-c to USB-A connection, making it compatible with your standard PC and console USB ports. Nothing too fancy, but a nice touch.

For gamers looking to improve their game in quick-twitch, multiplayer titles, the GameSir G7 Wired Controller adds some extra punch for those wanting an upgrade over the competition. With a polling rate of 265Hz and a response time <0.004s, input latency is lowered, allowing for faster responses to button inputs. While most may not notice much of a difference, those looking for those improvements, specifically, will notice the change from a standard grip.

Additionally, the inclusion of two extra back buttons means you can utilize more button-mapping options than normally allowed with a standard controller. This will be way more of an upgrade, even for the casual player, as being able to map some of those actions to a set controller can make things faster throughout. Hair Trigger Mode is a bonus option for those looking to take their first-person shooter game a step further as well.

Beyond the obvious improvements in gameplay and inputs, the GameSir G7 Wired Controller itself feels so nice in your hand. With added texture on the grips, tactile and clicky responses from each of the face buttons, as well as headset functions set to the D-Pad and you’ve got a ton of user-friendly, ergonomic additions that make the price tag worth it right from the start. Looking mostly like an Xbox controller, it doesn’t look funky sitting on your shelf while also not being too fancy with extra lights or oddly-shaped portions.

The GameSir G7 Wired Controller is one of those options that a ton of people are going to enjoy. Between the additional buttons on the back and the faster response time, this is the perfect controller for those focused on quick-twitch, multiplayer titles, such as Call of Duty or Halo. The ergonomic additions to the controller make the grips easier to grasp and the buttons more rewarding to press—all at a price that is under that of the major console manufacturer’s standard controllers, meaning this is a budget-friendly option on top of it.

The major downside comes in the simple fact that the G7 is a wired controller, meaning it must be plugged in while playing with it, regardless of whether you’re using the compatible Xbox or PC platforms. While it may save you on batteries, it makes the number of consumers who can use this controller without changing their setup much smaller.