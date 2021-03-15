Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS5) Review

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – Activision

The PlayStation 5 version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time offers minor but welcome upgrades over its 2019 PlayStation 4 release, including shorter loading times (around 10 seconds at most), 4k output and a rock-solid 60fps presentation. Additionally, Activity Cards and use of the Dualsense’s adaptive triggers and the PlayStation 5’s 3D audio fill out the package, making it the definitive way to experience the game on a Playstation console.

Graphically, Crash 4 is stunning, particularly on the PlayStation 5, which seems to present the game in native 4k — however, the option to play at a lower resolution at 120hz would have been a great addition, particularly for a title that requires fast reaction times. The lack of HDR is also somewhat disappointing as Crash Bandicoot 4 is an incredibly colourful and cartoony game that looks great on an OLED display (or any other display for that matter).

In terms of difficulty Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time can thoroughly be enjoyed casually and offers a depth of variety and interesting and fun levels that feel both familiar and new that will keep players engaged throughout their playthrough. Character and enemy designs are also fantastic, with my favourite being a pirate eel found midway through the game.

Unfortunately, completionists and trophy-hunters be aware, Crash 4‘ is absolutely brutal in terms of the requirements needed in completing each stage with a completion rate of 100%. Thankfully, aside from a bevvy of unlockable cosmetics and skins (remember those?), no actual gameplay is locked behind these formidable challenges, aside from very specific flashback courses that feel more akin to bonus gauntlets than stages, proper.

Ultimately, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time may not be the biggest upgrade over its last-generation release, but for a game that just came out a year prior, it does what it needs to do and presents the best console version of an already well-polished game for players to enjoy.