Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS5) Review

Precarious Platforming and Pitfalls at 2160p

Score: 8.5 / 10

The ’90s were a fast-moving time for the videogame industry, particularly regarding the arrival of early 3D graphics, which brought with it the birth (and death) of several 3D mascots, including, of course, Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot, who made his debut back on the original PlayStation.

Like his contemporaries, everyone’s favourite Bandicoot unfortunately stumbled and even crashed a few times over the years, as he left his first home and found varying levels of success after going multiplatform. Thankfully, since then, Crash has once again emerged, like a phoenix, reclaiming his balance as a king within the platforming genre, thanks to titles such as 2017’s N. Sane Trilogy and the more recent It’s About Time follow-up game.

Final Thoughts:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time may not be the biggest upgrade over its last-generation release, but for a game that just came out a year prior, it does what it needs to do and presents the best console version of an already well-polished game for players to enjoy.
