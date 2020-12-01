Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

Umbrella Academy and Beyond: Two Souls star Elliot Page came out publicly as transgender, via a statement on his Twitter.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Elliot Page and their spouse, Emma Portner. (ET Online)

Elliot Page (known then as Ellen) came out as gay in 2014, speaking at the Time to Thrive conference in Las Vegas. Since then he has been one of the film industry’s biggest proponents for LGBTQ rights, using his platform to raise awareness and producing the 2016 documentary series Gaycation, which explores LGTBQ cultures around the world.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

Page also brought attention to the discrimination the trans community still faces today, stating “The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”

A Statistics Canada survey published in September 2020 reported that transgender Canadians were more likely to suffer from poor mental health or mood and anxiety disorders, and “more likely to have experienced violence since age 15, and also more likely to experience inappropriate behaviours in public, online and at work.” They were also found to be “more likely to have seriously contemplated suicide in their lifetimes.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” said Elliot. “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

The Halifax native began acting in Canadian television before breaking into Hollywood in Juno, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Whip It. More recently, he has been starring in Netflix’ Umbrella Academy, and will soon begin production on the esports comedy 1UP.