Dwayne Johnson Launches Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog for Salt and Straw’s Holiday Ice Cream

Dwanta Claus comes to town this holiday season! Dwayne Johnson has partnered with Salt and Straw to create a new Termana spiked eggnog flavoured ice cream.

The new flavor will join two others from last year’s release. Both, I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus, and The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree has returned, and joining them is Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog.

The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree has gooey brownies with a buttery frosting, raspberry jam, and glacé cherries.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus is a peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough with milk chocolate caramel fudge swirl inside a rich whiskey ice cream.

Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog is an oaky vanilla from Teremana’s Reposado with amontillado sherry, nutmeg, and salt.

The pint-size Christmas delights are available on the Salt and Straw website. They can be selected as a mix and match pack of five or greater from $65 and up; they also have monthly subscriptions available.

In addition to the ice cream, customers will receive their handwritten labels from Dwayne Johnson and a special Christmas letter from Dwanta himself.

According to People Magazine, the team of Salt and Straw is donating $1 from each eggnog pint sold through December 31 (including those purchased through holiday packs of five or greater) to chef Jose Andre’s World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program; Teremana Tequila will also match each $1 donation.