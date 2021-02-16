Bloodstained Joins Blasphemous For A Gothic Crossover February 18

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night‘s heroine Miriam will appear in The Game Kitchen’s Blasphemous, alongside new challenges and a Demake Mode.

The gothic-themed Metroidvanias will collide on February 18, when Miriam appears in Cvstodia seeking help from The Penitent One. Players can complete platforming challenges to collect the shards needed to repair her portal home. Those who overcome this gauntlet of precision challenges will “have a special reward bestowed upon them.” Miriam can also be called upon to help smite foes in this free update.

Bloodstained heroine Miriam needs Blasphemous‘ Penitent One to help get back to her home world. (The Game Kitchen)

In honour of the Bloodstained crossover, developer The Game Kitchen is adding a Demake Area that harkens to both series’ Castlevania roots. A hidden arcade cabinet in a secret corner of Cvstodia will transport players into a 8-bit, linear experience, where the Penitent One must gather five golden skulls and face a new boss in pursuit of new rewards. This nostalgia can translate to the rest of the game with new render modes that emulate the effect of older TV styles.

Those who have cleared the base game will find a new Boss Rush Mode as well, where they can take on curated selections of bosses and earn medals according to their scores.

Like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Blasphemous is a hack-and-slash adventure game in the Castlevania tradition with a dash of Dark Souls difficulty and worldbuilding. Both games were supported by successful Kickstarter campaigns appealing to fans of classic horror-based adventures. Developed by The Game Kitchen and published by Team17, Blasphemous is available on PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One. Read CGM’s review here.