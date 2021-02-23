Sony Announces the “Next Generation of VR on PlayStation”

With a new VR controller in the works for Sony’s upcoming headset, It’s pretty much assured that we won’t be using PS Move controllers anymore. – Image Source: PlayStation

Nishino also revealed that the new headset will interface with a new, dedicated VR controller that leverages some of the innovations currently featured in the PS5’s DualSense controller, “along with a focus on great ergonomics”. The final piece of information Nishino was kind enough to drop was that the new VR system is still deep in development, and that players should not expect it to launch in 2021, but in the meantime there will still be plenty of new content for current PS VR owners to look forward to regardless of whether they are playing on PS4 or PS5, making special mention of upcoming titles After the Fall, Sniper Elite VR and Humanity.

While the above news has more or less dashed all hopes of the new VR headset going completely wireless, there is still much to be excited about and speculate on here. Will the new VR controller (which Nishino-san has curiously referred to in the singular) actually be a split pair of controllers, like the Oculus Touch, with the ability to detect a player’s finger gestures, or just a modified DualSense? Will the streamlined setup for the new VR headset still utilize a processor unit for sharing the headset wearer’s in-game POV for others to view, just like with the current PS VR, and will it allow passthrough for up to 4K this time? And will the next generation of PS VR still require a camera, like the current PS VR requires the PS4’s PlayStation Camera to function? Hopefully we won’t be waiting until 2022 for answers to these questions, as the launch of Sony’s next-generation VR headset already seems like a “virtual” eternity away.