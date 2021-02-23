Sony Announces the “Next Generation of VR on PlayStation”

Sony has confirmed today that it is indeed developing a next-generation VR headset for its PlayStation 5 console. In a post on the Official PlayStation Blog, Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Planning & Management promised that “players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset”.
Having learned many lessons from its success with the PS VR headset for PS4, the company plans to improve upon every aspect of the current technology, from resolution and field-of-view to tracking and input. While Nishino-san offered next to no technical details on any of these improvements, an encouraging tidbit that he was able to share was that the new VR headset will connect to PS5 via a single cable, which will likely offer players more freedom of movement. More importantly, a single cable connection would theoretically facilitate a faster and hassle-free setup compared to the current PS VR model, where the numerous cables and time required to set everything up is a common complaint among PS VR owners.