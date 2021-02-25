Dragon Age Developer Rumoured to Remove Multiplayer Components

The newest instalment of Dragon Age was rumoured to have online gameplay, but new reports say that the multiplayer element has been scrapped altogether. This is a surprising move for EA as it’s been their way to try to monetize their games as a way to offset the costs of production. An unnamed source said they had originally designed the game with a heavy multiplayer focus, but have since changed directions after EA had another multiplayer title fail.

This was to be the fourth instalment of the Dragon Age series, first launching Dragon Age: Origins in 2009, followed by Dragon Age II in 2011 and Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014. BioWare released the previous games in a timely manner, so fans were excited to hear of the newest instalment after a long seven-year wait. With the release of the next-gen systems, this game has been highly anticipated.

Fans of the game have been speculating the switch from single-player to multiplayer since teasers were released last December. Unfortunately it wasn’t met with much excitement. Players preferred the original style of game and voiced their opinions on Twitter, claiming that EA was just out for money, ruining the franchise altogether.

Seems like it. We all know what that means, online, live service. This further confirmed by the trailer making it very clear that it's a game where you're not the center of some big organisation and more of a random person. Watch them ruin this franchise for microtransactions. — Voidova (@Voidova_0) December 11, 2020

BioWare began production on the game in 2015, but soon after redirected the game for more of a long-term monetization approach. People weren’t happy after the game lost creative director Mike Laidlaw and believed the game would begin to fall flat. It wasn’t until EA took notice of its more successful recent single-player games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and failure of online games like Anthem, that they realized single-player games can still be quite lucrative.

Time for some news that is going to make BioWare fans really happy.



Following the success of Jedi Fallen Order and the failure of Anthem, EA has allowed BioWare to make the next Dragon Age a single-player RPG. Previously, it was planned as a service game https://t.co/tk9uUlzOsb — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 25, 2021

Both EA and BioWare have been tight-lipped about what we can expect from the next Dragon Age game. The last big mention on Dragon Age’s official twitter was a character tease from December 2020. Needless to say fans of the series can’t wait for any new information the developers release. The fourth Dragon Age is set to release on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.