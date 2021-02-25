Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade Announced

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade Announced

The Final Fantasy VII Remake universe expands with a Yuffie-centered DLC and two mobile games

During Sony’s State of Play livestream today, Square Enix announced several new updates to the Final Fantasy VII Remake universe. Not only will the critically acclaimed game come to the PlayStation 5 on June 10, 2021, but the version being released on PS5 will be the enhanced and expanded Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Not only does Intergrade come with various hardware optimizations and graphical improvements, it also comes with updates to the gameplay. Namely, the introduction of everyone’s favorite hyperactive ninja, Yuffie Kisaragi.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Madeline Ricchiuto

Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto is a writer with experience covering pop culture, games, film, tv, and comics. She prefers cats to people.
All Articles

Must Read

MORE FROM Madeline Ricchiuto

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram