I Expect You to Die 2 Sets New Traps for PSVR Players

Upcoming sequel I Expect You to Die 2 is also hitting the next-generation PSVR headset, as part of PlayStation’s latest round of announcements for the platform.

Building on the sleeper hit from 2016, I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar adds a new serving of puzzles for players to escape. Under its 70’s James Bond-esque setting, players have to use their surroundings to counter traps set by enemies. Combat is also absent in the game while PSVR players are encouraged to use their clues to uncover a sinister plot without getting lasered, burned, drowned, poisoned, electrocuted or shot.

Its PSVR reveal trailer welcomes agents back before throwing them into a variety of globe-trotting missions. Players use their hands for virtually every aspect of the game in a seated experience. Items can be held, studied and taken in arms reach while objects from afar are grabbed with telekinesis. Adding to the quirkiness and features, players can now wear disguises to avoid detection. Players would physically wear a moustache, glasses, hat or a spy watch to progress certain puzzles. But as expected in first I Expect You to Die 2, the ultimate goal is to survive intricate traps in a seemingly normal room. From defusing bombs to dodging lasers and escaping a sinking cockpit, players go through trial and error for completing levels.

 “We are thrilled to be coming back to PlayStation VR with the sequel,” Project Director Charlie Amis said in the PS Blog post, adding its boosted interest from the platform spawned a next-gen successor. “It was really a no-brainer. Our PS VR Agents are an integral part of our community, and we can’t wait for players – both new and returning – to experience the new twists, turns, perils, and puzzles IEYTD2 has to offer.”

