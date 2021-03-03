VR MMO Zenith Announced for PS VR

Ready to live out your Sword Art Online fantasies? Enter Zenith, a JRPG-inspired MMO coming to the PSVR coming later this year.

Zenith will offer players a “colorful open world” to explore, with everything from lush forests to futuristic cities. Taking place generations after a catastrophic event known as The Fracture, players will battle against man and gods to avert any such event from striking again.

Being a VR title Zenith’s combat looks a bit different than your standard MMORPG’s. Ramen VR, the developers behind the project, intends to deliver a “hyper-immersive combat system that’s only possible in VR”.

“Instead of learning a million formulas about damage,” Andy Tsen, CEO of Ramen VR writes, “you’ll be mastering intuitive mechanics like throwing, blocking, and dodging.”

In Zenith players can climb anything, using their hands in realtime you can ascend a giant cliff or scale the side of a skyscraper. Similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, players will have a stamina limit that will deplete. Your stamina will be able to be increased the more you explore the world.

In standard MMO fashion, we expect loads of content to play with your party such as public events, world bosses, and dungeons.

Creating an MMO as a virtual reality experience is certainly an ambitious endeavor, but Ramen VR is committed to its vision.

“We love MMORPGs and JRPGs — some might even call it an obsession”, Tsen writes. “Working on Zenith has been a dream realized for all of us. We are honored to have a chance to build this world, and can’t wait for you to visit.”