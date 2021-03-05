New Mode “Entirely New To the Franchise” Coming to The Division 2

Ubisoft Massive plans for The Division 2 to receive a new mode and content by the end of this year.
Outlined in a blog post on Ubisoft’s site, TheDivision 2 will be getting a mode “entirely new to the franchise” in the next major update. They are also exploring ways for players to progress their agent “with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability”. The update is said to take several months to develop and is still in its early stages. Ubisoft expects a late 2021 release “at the earliest”.
Accompanying this announcement Ubisoft provided us with some interesting stats that the community achieved such as, 40 million players across the franchise and 109 billion NPCs have been killed.