Monster Hunter Rise New Demo Coming Friday

Monster Hunter Rise, launching for the Nintendo Switch on March 26th, will be getting a second demo for those eager to hunt. Announced in today’s Monster Hunter Digital Event, on March 11th players will be able to download the demo from the Nintendo eShop. This demo will feature the same quests from the previous one, plus a new advanced quest tasking hunters to battle Magnamalo, the Wyvern of Malice.

Capcom also announced free updates coming to Monster Hunter Rise post-release. The first of which is set to arrive in late April and will feature several new monsters to hunt and also unlock your Hunter Rank cap. In a Capcom press release they gave some insight to what players can look forward to in the new game,

“In addition to the initial “Silkbind Attacks” available to all 14 weapon types, hunters will unlock new “Switch Skills” for each weapon as they progress through the game. By swapping out these new skills with existing Silkbind or regular attacks, players can create all new combos and strategies that match their preferred playstyle. Monster Hunter Rise will also include dynamic difficulty scaling for multiplayer, which automatically adjusts as new players enter and exit a hunt. The new “Hunter Connect” feature will allow players to create tags with their objectives and playstyle, search for other players with the same tags or invite friends to any tags they have joined. Upon completing a quest in multiplayer, players will also be able to like the other hunters in their party, and increase the likelihood of finding each other in matchmaking. Finally, players can capture their heroic accomplishments and the vibrant beauty of Monster Hunter Rise with the camera feature.”

The Monster Hunter Digital Event also gave us news on the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories sequel. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch worldwide on July 9th, 2021. Along with this announcement that 3 of the game’s characters, Razewing Ratha, Ena, and Tsukino, will be receiving amiibos that will launch alongside the game. The amiibos will allow players to unlock special layered armor sets in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

A deluxe edition for the game was also revealed, it will includes DLC, such as an outfit for Ena, and layer armor for the player.

After the release of Monster Hunter World in 2017, we’ve seen the franchise reach a wider audience, and became Capcom’s best-selling game in history. No doubt the franchise seems to be on the rise again. Long-time fans and newbies alike won’t have to wait much longer before they can start hunting in the full game on March 26th, just a few short weeks away.