OnePlus 9 Series Launches March 23rd

OnePlus 9 Series to launch on March 23rd and partners with Hasselblad to revamp their flagship smartphone camera systems.

The OnePlus 9 Series will launch globally on March 23rd alongside a global launch event streamed on the OnePlus website. OnePlus has also confirmed that Hasselblad will be collaborating to update the camera systems for the OnePlus 9 Series.

Written in a press release today, OnePlus announced a three-year partnership with the acclaimed camera manufacturer, Hasselblad. The company plans to invest over 150 million dollars USD over the next 3 years to deliver the “best smartphone camera experience for its users.” This investment also supports the efforts of developing four major research and development labs around the world, and “pioneering new areas of smartphone imaging technology for future OnePlus camera systems”.

“Today marks the most notable day ever for OnePlus cameras – and more importantly, for OnePlus users around the world. With our long-term commitment to investing in more advanced R&D and cutting-edge imaging technologies, we look forward to firmly establishing ourselves as a new leader in mobile photography,” said Kinder Liu, OnePlus COO and Head of Research and Development.

This announcement may not surprise many, as leaked images of an unreleased OnePlus smartphone branded with a Hasselblad logo have been circulating the web for some time now. According to these images, the OnePlus 9 Series will have 4 rear-facing cameras, and thanks to the press release today we now know more details about the camera’s tech.

The 9 Series will use a custom Sony IMX789 sensor. It supports 12-bit RAW and “will be up to 64-times more colourful than before, delivering more dynamic and vibrant colours in pictures”. The new camera systems are also said to support 4k capturing at 120FPS and 8k at 30FPS, as well as HDR video recording.