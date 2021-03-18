Gotham City Cocktails, Drink Like A Hero — Or Villain

Insight Editions is releasing Gotham City Cocktails: Official Handcrafted Food & Drinks from the World of Batman — the cookbook we didn’t know we needed.

Gotham City Cocktails, Coverart

This will be the perfect edition to any DC fans collection, both as a stylish conversation piece and a tool for entertaining.

The unique cookbook features “a collection of sophisticated libations and mouth-watering appetizers, this unique book contains 70 recipes that are sure to bring Gotham City’s class and intrigue to life at your next gathering.” The book features food and drinks inspired by your favourite friends and foes including Batman, The Joker, Poison Ivy, and even Commissioner Gordon.

Gotham City Cocktails, Batarang Brownies

“Gotham City Cocktails includes step-by-step instructions, tips on how to be the best mixologist outside of Gotham, and beautiful full-color photography. A refined and elegant volume, this book is an essential addition to every fan’s bar cart or bookshelf.”

With sneak peaks of some recipes available, you can get the party started for tonight’s big Justice League: The Snyder Cut premiere! Whether you’re throwing a themed soirée or just feeling like some puddin’, (That’s GOT to be in there somewhere, right?) Gotham City Cocktails will have you covered.

Gotham City Cocktails, Full Deck

André Darlington, writer of Gotham City Cocktails, is a renowned beverage columnist and restaurant critic. According to his Linkedin, “Darlington published his first book in 2016, The New Cocktail Hour: The Essential Guide to Hand-Crafted Drinks, co-written with sister Tenaya Darlington. It was sold at Anthropologie and other major outlets during the 2016 holiday season. An influential best-seller, it was chosen by actress Jennifer Lawrence as the entertaining guide for her wedding registry in 2019.”

Darlington recently travelled the globe studying “the world’s cocktail landscape” which he details in his forthcoming book Booze Cruise. As far as I’m concerned, if he has been all over the globe, he must have found some Gotham-like city for proper inspiration. The hero/villain themed cookbook, Gotham City Cocktails: Official Handcrafted Food & Drinks from the World of Batman is available for pre-order now and officially releases on May 18, 2021.