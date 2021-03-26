The Suicide Squad Releases its First Trailer Today

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad drops it official trailer finally drops today.

After plenty of tease with exclusive photos, posters and interviews, fans will finally get a live action look at the seemingly peculiar flick. I’ve seen my share of superhero… or super-villain movies, but I can’t say I’ve seen anything quite like this.

The Suicide Squad as been in development before the original Suicide Squad ever released, but the film has seen some turbulence as far as the creative team was concerned. Suicide Squad director David Ayer was originally set to direct this sequel as well, but he left to develop a Gotham City Sirens film instead. Warner Bros went through a few choices before landing on Gavin O’Connor in 2017, only to lose him a year later as well. After being temporarily fired from Marvel and Disney as director for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Gunn was hired on to both write and direct The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad’s Official Poster

The film has been inspired by the 1980’s Suicide Squad comic books. It remains a standalone sequel, though features some returning characters from 2016s Suicide Squad. In an exclusive interview with empireonline.com, Gunn told writers, “Um, it’s its own thing…It does not contradict the first movie, I don’t think. It might in some small ways… I don’t know…” Though David Ayers film didn’t receive the positive reaction people were expecting, Gunn continued with some praise for the former director of the series, “Listen, David Ayer’s gotten trouble for the movie, I know it didn’t come out how David wanted it to come out. But he did one really, really great thing, and that is he picked fantastic actors to work with, and he dealt with these actors in building their characters in a really deep and fearless way. It’s something David definitely deserves to be lauded for, and it’s definitely added to this movie”

The R rated trailer for The Suicide Squad was released today and, if nothing else, contains a lot of action-packed humour. Fans will definitely get a kick out of the trailer and notice both charisma and connection between the new characters. The cast is unexpected to say the least. With old favourites like Viola Davis and Margo Robbie returning as Harley Quinn, the film has also added big names like Idris Alba, Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion. The film will also feature some unlikely names like SNLs Pete Davidson and WWEs John Cena. And what James Gunn film would be complete without his brother, Sean Gunn, making an appearance.

“From The Horribly Beautiful Mind of James Gunn,” check out The Suicide Squads first trailer, and get ready for its big released on August 6, 2021.

