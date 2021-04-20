Radeon Adrenalin 21.4.1 Software Brings New Features to AMD GPUs

AMD is bringing out their latest Radeon Adrenalin software, and it looks to bring many new features and improvements to their GPU range.

The graphics card race was already red-hot with shortages and even older cards fetching high prices at resellers. AMD is not letting things rest and have done some major work on their Adrenalin driver software. With improvements to stability, visual fidelity, and even remote streaming via AMD Link 4.0, this is looking to be an exciting offering for AMD fans.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1

It is no secret that the Radeon RX 5000 or Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics cards are fantastic offerings, delivering amazing performance, along with a solid base of support. But with any major new offering, there will be bugs, and this is where AMD is working on their software, and have now made it so bugs are easier than ever to report. The new Bug Report Tool in version 21.4.1 will pop up anytime a crash happens. This will make it easier than ever to let the people at AMD know there is an issue, and hopefully they can find a solution.

AMD is also offering Crash Defender, designed to keep the system running smoothly, even if a crash would normally take down the full system. I know personally, this has cost me hours of work when such a crash occurs, so the fact AMD has taken the time to find a solution is a fantastic step in the right direction. While it maybe impossible to prevent all crashes just based on the sheer potential areas that can conflict, at least now the system won’t force a reboot losing everything I may have been working on.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1

While stability is important, AMD is also working to make the visual fidelity of games a more exciting experience thanks to Radeon Image Sharpening. If you are lucky enough to have a Radeon RX 5000 or Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics card, or a Ryzen 4000 Series Processor with Radeon Graphics, you can take advantage of this new feature now available in 21.4.1. With support for hundreds of games running DX9, DX11, DX12 or Vulkan, this new feature will improve clarity on in-game graphics and give a more clean, sharp experience.

AMD is also bringing the ability to play your games on almost any device thanks to the new AMD Link 4.0. This new feature will let AMD GPU based systems stream their favourite games to a tablet, smartphone, laptop or even TV with better streaming and less latency. While AMD Link was useful before, these improvements will make it a fantastic offering for people who don’t want to lug around their desktop to enjoy their gaming library.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1

This update also improves a few features for streamers, offering better options on this front and bringing Microsoft PlayReady AV1 Decode support to owners of Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. While many of these features only a select few can take advantage of at present, it is a great move, and shows AMD are looking to the future for gamers and content creators.

Features like AMD Boost, AMD Anti-Lag, and AMD Fidelity FX are all still there and are ready to take advantage of all the new potential in the latest generation of cards. Radeon Adrenalin 21.4.1 is a great product, and makes the AMD GPU range a force to be reckoned with. This is one update that is well worth giving a download, with all the new features hard to not recommend giving it a try.