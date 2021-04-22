Earth Day in Entertainment and Gaming

Today marks Earth Day 2021 and now more than ever celebrities and major companies are standing up to do their part for the environment.

Today the Biden Administration is hosting the global climate summit. Alongside the event earthday.org is holding its second Earth Day Live digital event beginning at 12pm EST. It will include workshops, panel discussions and special performances all focusing on Restore Our Earth. More topics will include:

Climate and environmental literacy

Climate restoration technologies

Reforestation efforts

Regenerative agriculture

Equity and environmental justice

Citizen science

Cleanups, and more

Earth Day! The Musical

Celebrities are jumping in on the Earth Day action helping to raise awareness for our planet. Facebook has also teamed up with earthday.org for Earth Day! The Musical. It will be live on Facebook Watch at noon EST today and will feature a slew of celebrities including Alexia Akbay, Steve Aoki, Xiye Bastida, Justin Bieber, CNCO, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Zac Efron, Fortune Feimster, Jerome Foster II, Jack Harlow, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Karamo, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Chloe Lukasiak, Maluma, Gaten Matarazzo, Idina Menzel, Bill Nye, Ben Platt, Retta, Phoebe Robinson and Cody Simpson.

Companies in the gaming industry have been flocking to social media to do their part for Earth Day 2021 as well. Video game developer CD PROJEKT RED took to Facebook to announce their efforts this year, “We are RED, but we’re also green! Over the last months we’ve been working to Restore Our Earth by planting 44 trees and over 5200 seedlings of herbs and grasses on our campus! We’ve also put up 176 birdhouses for swifts and expect new locators in May. Happy #EarthDay!”

Popular gaming gear brand Razer has been doing their part all along with their #GoGreenWithRazer campaign, “As part of the #GoGreenWithRazer initiative, Razer has mapped out a 10-year sustainability plan and rallies the community to gear up together with the brand.” For more information on their initiatives you can check out our stories here.

Wherever you are and whatever you do, today you can do your part.These major celebrities and companies have proven that today. Happy Earth Day!