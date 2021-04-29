Newzoo To Present at Brazilian’s BIG Festival

It was announced today that renowned gaming analytics firm, Newzoo will do a presentation during BIG Festival 2021.

With the Latin American gaming continuing to grow, looking at key numbers and trends is important. It gives a taste of how things are looking and what investors, along with people looking at the market to sell or build new concepts should expect. For everyone taking time to check out the BIG Festival, on Wednesday, May 5, from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM GMT -3, Guilherme Fernandes from Newzoo will be having the talk, and exploring the Brazillian market.

As of last year, the Brazil games industry grew at a staggering rate, now the worlds 13th largest gaming market. Brazil is home to 81.2 million players who generated $1.6 billion USD in revenue last year. Sitting as a major player on the global gaming stage, but with gaming PCs and consoles exceedingly expensive, Brazilians have turned to the mobile space, with 70% of the population enjoying the pastime. Newzoo’s presentation will break down the statistics and provide the latest information to showcase both the astounding growth and potential in such an explosive market.

“Brazil has consistently gained the recognition it deserves as one of the fastest-growing regions for video game development, and the numbers don’t lie,” said Carla Frade, project manager at the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, Apex-Brasil. “The potential here is enormous and beginning to see the amazing things this country is capable of.”

“With more than 80 million players and growing, the Brazilian games industry is a key market for developers and publishers from all over the globe,” said Eliana Russi, Executive Manager at Brazil Games. “World-renowned companies like Google, Amazon, Nintendo, and Xbox are invested in the future of this country’s industry and we’re only just getting started.”

Watch Newzoo’s presentation for free by visiting the website or on the BIG Festival’s official YouTube channel.

BIG Festival 2021’s presentations will begin Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 9:30 AM Brazil time / 8:30 AM EDT and will end on May 8. Find the full schedule here.