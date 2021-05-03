Marvel Trailer Reveals Upcoming Release Dates, First Looks, And More!

Marvel released a celebration trailer taking a look back on some of the MCU’s favorite moments, followed by footage and release dates for several upcoming films scheduled out through 2023.

Marvel had a quiet year in 2020 with the massive shutdowns keeping theatres closed and viewers at home, but finally, we are seeing the start of a return to normalcy for the MCU with a full slate of films metered out for the next couple of years and first-looks at some of those long-awaited titles.

Following such a year, we can only hope that these release dates won’t change again and that the virus won’t continue to change our lives as it has, but for now at least, it feels incredible to celebrate with fans around the globe and get ready for the next chapter in Marvel’s lineup.

The world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/TUU5848QYR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 3, 2021

The full slate of films and release dates can be found here:

Black Widow – July 9th, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – September 3rd, 2021

The Eternals – November 5th, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17th, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25th, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6th, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8th, 2022

The Marvels – November 11th, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17th, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5th, 2023

Narrated by the late-great Stan Lee, the trailer begins with several key moments from the past films, with messages coming across the screen encouraging unity through the hardships we have experienced recently as a world.

About halfway through the trailer, we begin to jump into the new films, where we see new footage from Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Eternals.

Marvel Studios

We see David Harbour’s Red Guardian, who will debut in Black Widow, fighting a shield-wielding foe. Additionally, we get a sneak peek at The Eternal’s star-studded cast in action, with an appearance from Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, and Angelina Jolie’s platinum-blonde look while wielding a sword of some kind. The trailer ends with what appears to be a blue “4” behind the Marvel Studios logo, seemingly teasing a reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise coming soon. Crazy!

With the re-opening of theaters and a first-look at the potentially highest-grossing films of the next couple of years, we can only hope these releases stay as a celebration, and don’t become a reason the COVID-19 spread continues.