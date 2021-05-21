Hocus Pocus 2 Hits Disney+ in 2022

Disney announced that Hocus Pocus will see a sequel, coming to their Disney+ streaming service in 2022, with the original cast set to return to their roles.

It was confirmed that the cult classic, Hocus Pocus, will be getting a sequel on Disney+ and will see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all return for their original roles. While an exact date hasn’t yet been set, we know that it won’t be coming until sometime in 2022 at the earliest.

Taking place in Salem, Massachusetts, the sequel will be set in the home of witchcraft, where three young women accidentally revive the Sanderson sisters. Now in the modern-day, this young trio will have to hurry to stop the child-hungry witchy sisters from getting their fill.

Hocus Pocus

Director Anne Fletcher, known for The Proposal and The Guilt Trip, will be taking the lead on this sequel, which is set to get started on production this Fall (just in time for Halloween, mwahaha). “Now more than ever, people need to laugh,” said Fletcher in a statement. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special.”

Originally Adam Shankman (The Wedding Planner, Hairspray) was set to direct but was signed on to take on Disney’s Disenchanted sequel instead, leading to Fletcher being brought on board. Considering Anne Fletcher was also the Choreographer for classics such as The Mask, The Master of Disguise, and The 40-Year Old Virgin, she should easily be able to instill the mix of weird comedy a revival like this needs.

The original 1993 release follows a similar story trajectory, but considering a lot has happened over the last 30 years, it should be a riot seeing the Sanderson Sisters try to wrap their heads around today’s technology.