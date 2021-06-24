Update: Dying Light 2 Developer Update Coming Next Week, New July Steam Announced

Techland has been very hush about the development of the upcoming Dying Light sequel, until now.

Announced on the official Dying Light Twitter page, on March 17th, the studio says they will have a “few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process”. It remains to be seen how this information will be presented or what time fans can expect the update to drop on Wednesday.

Ever since its reveal at E3 2018, Techland has shared some of its struggles with the development of Dying Light 2. Techland has some ambitious ideas for the sequel with player choices being a huge aspect they stressed when advertising the game—promising gameplay changes depending on player decisions, and because of this, players would, “only see 50% of what the game has to offer,” after a single playthrough. Dying Light was set to release in spring 2020 but had to be pushed into 2021. Since its delay, no new release date has been set.

We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process.

As reported by The Gamer earlier this year, we got a peek behind the curtains at the studio life at Techland. The report cites multiple employees, past and present, saying the studio is, “marred by autocratic management, poor planning, and a toxic work culture that trickles down from the top.” Techland also parted ways with Dying Light’s lead writer, Chris Avellone, following several sexual assault allegations last year.

The original Dying Light came out to positive reception back in 2015. Praised for its fast-paced parkour action. Many fans were excited when a sequel was announced and are now eagerly waiting for the updates on Wednesday. At the very least fans can expect how development on the sequel has progressed since its delay in 2020. Techland is being habitually vague about what they plan to talk about, but hopefully what they have to share is good news.

Update June 24, 2021: For everyone excited for Dying Light 2, Techland have announced there will beanother live stream on July 1, 2021 at 9PM CEST (3PM EST) for the game. There is no word on what will be announced, although the invite, asks “Are you dying to know more.” We will have more details for the event along with coverage once it goes live.