Everything Coming to The Criterion Channel in July 2021

The Criterion Channel’s programming in July will bring in “a bevy of femmes fatales, gumshoes, crooks, and con artists” in a neo-noir collection, plus “an extensive survey of art-house animation from around the world explores the imaginative, surreal, and boundary-pushing vanguard of animated film.”

Criterion editions such as Slacker and Hoop Dreams will also premiere on the channel. Here’s the list of everything coming to the streaming service this July:

FEATURED SERIES: PREMIERING JULY 1

LIST OF FILMS:

Journey to the Beginning of Time (1955, Karel Zeman)

Invention for Destruction (1958, Karel Zeman)

The Fabulous Baron Munchausen (1962, Karel Zeman)

Belladonna of Sadness (1973, Eiichi Yamamoto)

János vitéz (1973, Marcell Jankovics)

Fantastic Planet (1973, René Laloux)

Watership Down (1978, Martin Rosen & John Hubley)

Son of the White Mare (1981, Marcell Jankovics)

Plague Dogs (1982, Martin Rosen)

Alice (1988, Jan Svankmajer)

Faust (1994, Jan Svankmajer)

Mind Game (2004, Maasaki Yuasa & Kôji Morimoto)

Paprika (2006, Satoshi Kon)

Persepolis (2007, Vincent Parronaud & Marjane Satrapi)

Waltz with Bashir (2008, Ari Folman)

A Town Called Panic (2008 , Stéphane Aubier & Vincent Patar)

Mary and Max (2009, Adam Elliot)

Chico & Rita (2010, Tono Errando, Javier Mariscal & Fernando Trueba)

The Rabbi’s Cat (2011, Antoine Delesvaux & Joann Sfar)

Alois Nebel (2011, Tomás Lunák)

Tatsumi (2011, Eric Khoo)

The King of Pigs (2011, Yeon Sang-ho)

It’s Such a Beautiful Day (2012, Don Hertzfeldt)

Consuming Spirits (2012, Chris Sullivan)

Aya of Yop City (2013, Marguerite Abouet & Clément Oubrerie)

Rocks in My Pockets (2014, Signe Baumane)

The Wanted 18 (2014, Paul Cowan & Amer Shomali)

The Girl Without Hands (2016, Sébastien Laudenbach)

Tower (2016, Keith Maitland)

The Wolf House (2018, Joaquín Cociña & Cristóbal León)

No. 7 Cherry Lane (2019, Yonfan)– EXCLUSIVE STREAMING PREMIERE

LIST OF FILMS:

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970, Ossie Davis)

Across 110th Street (1972, Barry Shear)

The Long Goodbye (1973, Robert Altman)

Chinatown (1974, Roman Polanski)

Night Moves (1975, Arthur Penn)

Farewell, My Lovely (1975, Dick Richards)

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1976, John Cassavetes)

The American Friend (1977, Wim Wenders)

The Big Sleep (1978, Michael Winner)

Eyes of Laura Mars (1978, Irvin Kershner)

The Onion Field (1979, Harold Becker)

Body Heat (1981, Lawrence Kasdan)

Thief (1981, Michael Mann)

Blow Out (1981, Brian De Palma)

Cutter’s Way (1981, Ivan Passer)

Blood Simple (1984, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen)

Body Double (1984, Brian De Palma)

The Hit (1984, Stephen Frears)

Trouble in Mind (1985, Alan Rudolph)

Manhunter (1986, Michael Mann)

Mona Lisa (1986, Neil Jordan)

The Bedroom Window (1987, Curtis Hanson)

Homicide (1991, David Mamet)

Swoon (1992, Tom Kalin)

Suture (1993, Scott McGeehee & David Siegel)

The Last Seduction (1994, John Dahl)

Brick (2005, Rian Johnson)

LIST OF FILMS:

As Tears Go By (1988, Wong Kar-Wai)

Days of Being Wild (1990, Wong Kar-Wai)

Chungking Express (1994, Wong Kar-Wai)

Fallen Angels (1995, Wong Kar-Wai)

Happy Together (1997, Wong Kar-Wai)

In the Mood for Love (2000, Wong Kar-Wai)

2046 (2004, Wong Kar-Wai)

Hua yang de nian hua (2000, Wong Kar-Wai)

The Hand (2004, Wong Kar-Wai)

LIST OF FILMS:

Scarface (1932, Howard Hawks & Richard Rosson)

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang (1932, Mervyn LeRoy)

Black Fury (1935, Michael Curtiz)

The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936, William Dieterle)

The Life of Emile Zola (1937, William Dieterle)

Commandos Strike at Dawn (1942, John Farrow)

A Song to Remember (1945, Charles Vidor)

The Last Angry Man (1959, Daniel Mann)

CRITERION EDITIONS: JULY 1

Being There (1979, Hal Ashby): Criterion Collection Edition #864

Slacker (1991, Richard Linklater): Criterion Collection Edition #247

Hoop Dreams (1994, Steve James): Criterion Collection Edition #289

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001, John Cameron Mitchell): Criterion Collection Edition #982

A Room with a View (1986, James Ivory): Criterion Collection Edition #775

Othello (1952, Orson Welles): Criterion Collection Edition #870

Anatomy of a Murder (1959, Otto Preminger): Criterion Collection Edition #600

EXCLUSIVE STREAMING PREMIERES:

JULY 1:

No. 7 Cherry Lane (2019, Yonfan)

JULY 7:

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (2020, Lili Horvát)

JULY 15:

You Will Die at Twenty (2019, Amjad Abu Alala)

CRITERION ORIGINALS

JULY 22: Observations on Film Art No. 43: Flash Cuts and Long Takes in Le bonheur (1965, Agnès Varda)

“One of the most provocative films by the great Agnès Varda, Le bonheur interrogates our ideals of marriage, fidelity, and happiness through the sun-dappled tale of a young husband and father (Jean-Claude Drouot) who begins an affair with an attractive postal worker. In this edition of Observations on Film Art, Professor Jeff Smith considers the way that Varda experiments with long takes and quick cutting in this film. The unpredictable rhythms of Varda’s editing choices build tension, contributing to her unsettling exploration of the contradictions hidden beneath the brightness of the film’s visual palette.”

THREE DIMENSIONS

JULY 8:

LIST OF FILMS:

Nayakan (1987, Mani Ratnam)

Bombay (1995, Mani Ratnam)

Kannathil muthamittal (A Peck on the Cheek) (2002, Mani Ratnam)

WOMEN FILMMAKERS

JULY 14:

Clockwatchers (1997, Jill Sprecher)

JULY 21:

Beyond the Visible — Hilma af Klint (2019, Halina Dyrschka)

JULY 28:

The Grand Bizarre (2018, Jodie Mack)

TRUE STORIES:

JULY 5:

A Bigger Splash (1973, Jack Hazan)

A Day on the Grand Canal with the Emperor of China (1988, Philip Haas)

Andrei Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer (2019, Andrei A. Tarkovsky)

JULY 12:

LIST OF FILMS:

Homo Sapiens (2016, Nikolaus Geyrhalter)

Earth (2019, Nikolaus Geyrhalter)

The Black Power Mixtape: 1967-1975 (2011, Göran Olsson)

JULY 19:

American Movie (1999, Chris Smith)

JULY 26:

LIST OF FILMS:

Film (1965, Samuel Beckett)

Notfilm (2015, Ross Lipman)

JULY 29:

LIST OF FILMS:

Sunday in Peking (1956, Chris Marker)

Letter from Siberia (1957, Chris Marker)

La Jetée (1963, Chris Marker)

Sans Soleil (1983, Chris Marker)

SATURDAY MATINEES:

JULY 3:

Ernest & Celestine (2012, Benjamin Renner, Vincent Patar & Stéphane Aubier)

JULY 10:

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes (1945, Roy Rowland)

JULY 17:

The Painting (2011, Jean-François Laguionie)

JULY 24:

Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation (1962, Henry Koster)

JULY 31:

Nocturna (2011, Adrià García & Victor Maldonado)

DOUBLE FEATURES:

JULY 2: ROAD RAGE

LIST OF FILMS:

Thelma and Louise (1991, Ridley Scott)

The Living End (1992, Gregg Araki)

JULY 9: Candid Cameras

LIST OF FILMS:

Living in Oblivion (1995, Tom DiCillo)

Delirious (1991, Tom Mankiewicz)

JULY 16: Trials and Error

LIST OF FILMS:

Knock on Any Door (1949, Nicholas Ray)

Anatomy of a Murder (1959, Otto Preminger)

JULY 23: Musante Mayhem

LIST OF FILMS:

The Incident (1967, Larry Peerce)

The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970, Dario Argento)

JULY 30: Felonious Femmes

LIST OF FILMS:

Too Late for Tears (1949, Byron Haskin)

The Last Seduction (1994, John Dahl)

SHORT-FILM PROGRAMS

JULY 6: Faces in the Crowd

LIST OF FILMS:

Practice (2018, Iyabo Kwayana)

Sans Soleil (1983, Chris Marker)

JULY 13: Circles of Life

LIST OF FILMS:

This Magnificent Cake! (2018, Marc James Roels & Emma De Swaef)

La Ronde (1950, Max Ophuls)

JULY 20:

Swimmer (2012, Lynne Ramsey)

JULY 27: Respect Your Elders

LIST OF FILMS:

The Backseat (2017, Joe Stankus & Ashley Connor)

Thank You and Good Night (1991, Jan Oxenberg)

NOW PLAYING IN 30 YEARS OF THE FILM FOUNDATION: Drums Along the Mohawk (1939, John Ford)