First Poster for Jordan Peele’s NOPE Revealed!

If you loved Get Out and Us, you’ll be thrilled to know that Jordan Peele revealed the title of his next movie: NOPE.

(That’s the title). Written and directed by Peele, the film stars Daniel Kaluuya (the titular character of Peele’s Get Out), Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, and Brandon Perera. Not much is known about the film’s plot, but a first poster gives us a glimpse of the film’s quasi-Twilight Zone possibilities. You can look at it below:

It’s also worth noting that the film will use IMAX cameras in select sequences, which will mark the first time Peele is using the IMAX format substantially in his film after releasing Us in IMAX. This will also be the first horror film to have scenes captured with IMAX cameras, after the company substantially invested to include more “IMAX DNA” in their releases, whether be expanded aspect ratio or the use of IMAX cameras. IMAX has recently developed a range of IMAX-certified cameras with RED and ARRI. Films like The Suicide Squad, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Dune, Eternals, and Top Gun: Maverick have been shot entirely with IMAX-certified cameras and are going to be released later this year, while No Time to Die has select sequences shot with IMAX 70mm cameras. It is unclear whether or not NOPE was shot on film or digitally, but these details will likely come forward soon as we know more about it.

Candyman (2021)

Jordan Peele will next be seen starring in Evan Marlowe’s puppet horror film Abruptio, starring James Marsters, Christopher McDonald, Robert Englund, and Sig Haid in his final role. His production company, Monkeypaw Productions, is also producing Nia DaCosta’s Candyman reboot, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, and Tony Todd, which is set to release on August 27 of this year. Peele has also written the script of an upcoming Netflix stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick, Wendell and Wild, which will re-team himself with Keegan Michael-Key as the film’s main stars.

NOPE is set to release a year from now, exclusively in theatres and IMAX.