What’s Coming to Disney+ in Canada This August

Lots of exciting originals are ahead next month on Disney+, including the highly anticipated WHAT IF…?, which will mark the first time Marvel Studios releases an animated title for the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The series will also mark the last time Chadwick Boseman will be playing T’Challa, so it might be a very moving farewell to one of the most iconic screen characters of the last decade. Other titles include the next season of Diary of a Future President and, finally, the last two episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Here is the list of complete titles via a press release from Disney+

STAR

Vacation Friends

August 4th

Bless the Harts Season 2

Harrow Season 3

August 6th

Black Widow (1987, Bob Rafelson)

Love, Victor Season 2: New Episode

Ready or Not (2019, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett)

Red Sparrow (2018, Francis Lawrence)

August 11th:

Family Guy Season 19

The Resident Season 4

August 13

Love, Victor Season 2: New Episode

August 20

Love, Victor Season 2: New Episode

August 25

American Horror Stories Season 1: Premiere

Filthy Rich Season 1

Station 19 Season 4

August 27

Vacation Friends (2021, Clay Tarver)

August 31

Only Murders in the Building Season 1: Premiere

MARVEL

What If…?

August 4

Marvel Studios Legends: Peggy Carter, The Avengers Initiative, The Ravagers

August 11

What If…? Premiere

August 18

What If…? Episode Two

August 25

What If…? Episode Three

DISNEY

Diary of a Future President

August 4

Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life: New Episode

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy Season 2

Monsters At Work: New Episode

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 2: New Episode

Turner & Hooch: New Episode

August 6

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Finale

August 11

An Introduction to Us Again

Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life: New Episode

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 2: New Episode

Monsters At Work: New Episode

Turner & Hooch: New Episode

August 18

Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life: New Episode

Diary of a Future President Season 2: ALL EPISODES RELEASED

Growing Up Animal: Premiere

Monsters At Work: New Episode

PJ Masks Season 4

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 2: New Episode

Turner & Hooch: New Episode

August 25

Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life: New Episode

Gigantosaurus Season 2

Monsters At Work: New Episode

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 2: New Episode

Turner & Hooch: New Episode

August 27

Cruella (2021, Craig Gillespie): Available to all subscribers with no extra fee.

STAR WARS

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

August 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: New Episode

August 13

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Finale

August 25

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian–Making of the Season 2 Finale

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

August 13

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Orca Vs. Great White

Shark Attack Files Investigation: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

August 18