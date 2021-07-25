What’s Coming to Disney+ in Canada This August

Ponder the question WHAT IF...? next month!
What's Coming to Disney+ in Canada This August
Lots of exciting originals are ahead next month on Disney+, including the highly anticipated WHAT IF…?, which will mark the first time Marvel Studios releases an animated title for the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The series will also mark the last time Chadwick Boseman will be playing T’Challa, so it might be a very moving farewell to one of the most iconic screen characters of the last decade. Other titles include the next season of Diary of a Future President and, finally, the last two episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Here is the list of complete titles via a press release from Disney+

STAR

Vacation Friends

August 4th

  • Bless the Harts Season 2
  • Harrow Season 3

August 6th

  • Black Widow (1987, Bob Rafelson)
  • Love, Victor Season 2: New Episode
  • Ready or Not (2019, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett)
  • Red Sparrow (2018, Francis Lawrence)

August 11th:

  • Family Guy Season 19
  • The Resident Season 4

August 13

  • Love, Victor Season 2: New Episode

August 20

  • Love, Victor Season 2: New Episode

August 25

  • American Horror Stories Season 1: Premiere
  • Filthy Rich Season 1
  • Station 19 Season 4

August 27

  • Vacation Friends (2021, Clay Tarver)

August 31

  • Only Murders in the Building Season 1: Premiere

MARVEL

What If…?

August 4

  • Marvel Studios Legends: Peggy Carter, The Avengers Initiative, The Ravagers

August 11

  • What If…? Premiere

August 18

  • What If…? Episode Two

August 25

  • What If…? Episode Three

DISNEY

Diary of a Future President

August 4

  • Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life: New Episode
  • Disney Junior Fancy Nancy Season 2
  • Monsters At Work: New Episode
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 2: New Episode
  • Turner & Hooch: New Episode

August 6

  • The Mysterious Benedict Society: Finale

August 11

  • An Introduction to Us Again
  • Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life: New Episode
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 2: New Episode
  • Monsters At Work: New Episode
  • Turner & Hooch: New Episode

August 18

  • Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life: New Episode
  • Diary of a Future President Season 2: ALL EPISODES RELEASED
  • Growing Up Animal: Premiere
  • Monsters At Work: New Episode
  • PJ Masks Season 4
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 2: New Episode
  • Turner & Hooch: New Episode

August 25

  • Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life: New Episode
  • Gigantosaurus Season 2
  • Monsters At Work: New Episode
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 2: New Episode
  • Turner & Hooch: New Episode

August 27

  • Cruella (2021, Craig Gillespie): Available to all subscribers with no extra fee.

STAR WARS

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

August 6

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch: New Episode

August 13

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Finale

August 25

  • Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian–Making of the Season 2 Finale

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

August 13

  • Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
  • Orca Vs. Great White
  • Shark Attack Files Investigation: The Paige Winter Story
  • Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

August 18

  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 1
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 2
  • When Sharks Attack Season 7
