Free Content coming to New Pokémon Snap on August 3rd

The Pokémon Company has announced that a new free content update for New Pokémon Snap will be dropping on August 3rd.

The new update for New Pokémon Snap includes the addition of 20 new Pokémon which include Snorlax, Psyduck, Shroomish, Gyarados, and more. That’s not all as the update will also add three new areas which include Secret Side Path at the Florio Island Nature Park, Mightywide River and Barren Badlands. Get a better look at the free content in a newly released trailer as seen below.

Each new area in the New Pokémon Snap update can be played through in either day or night cycle, check down below for more details on the newly added areas:

Secret Side Path (Day/Night) – The NEO-ONE shrinks to a tiny size when you explore this area, so the Pokémon you see will look gigantic! You can even hear their breathing and footsteps in this thrilling area, and you might spot new kinds of behaviour from Pokémon you’ve seen before.

Mightywide River (Day/Night) – Mightywide River is a nurturing water source that provides the whole of Belusylva Island with sustenance. You'll be conducting research as you ride down the river, so be on the lookout for rapids as you search for Pokémon, and keep your camera ready, so you don't miss capturing them in action.

Barren Badlands (Day/Night) – In this area, you'll research the badlands of Voluca Island, where dry winds from the desert blow.​ This area has many peculiar features, from geysers to poisonous, gas-spewing swamps. Pokémon may be hiding underground or in the rocky cliffs, so keep your eyes peeled for them while you're on your expedition.

For years Pokémon Snap fans have been asking for more Pokémon Snap related content be it a port on Switch or even a remake. This time around on April 30th they got a sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic in New Pokémon Snap.

The upcoming update will come a little over three months since release which is set to drop on August 3rd.