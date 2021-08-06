The Latest from Magic The Gathering — Innistrad: Midnight Hunt And Crimson Vow Sets

Wizards of the Coast pulled back the curtain to provide a sneak peek for players curious about the upcoming sets, including new cards and creatures. Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow are both scheduled to release this fall. The new details from Wizards of the Coast are just enough to hold us over until both sets release.

It feels like new cards and sets are constantly being unveiled and released by Wizards of the Coast and yet it always feels like the wait is too long when we learn more about upcoming cards.

Innistrad is filled with the horrors of the night. Shadows over Innistrad corrupted and changed things, allowing what creeps quietly in the night to reclaim what was once theirs. The guardian Avacyn was also corrupted in Shadows over Innistrad and so the darkness is able to consume much of the world without much resistance or difficulty.

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow both bring lots of great things to Magic The Gathering, including werewolves and vampires. It feels like both sets are trying to stretch out Halloween (which I fully support) too; Midnight Hunt releases in September and Crimson Vow comes in November.

Midnight Hunt includes an interesting premise: a night that might go on forever. Werewolves and more thrive in this environment as Innistrad’s populace participates in rituals with warlocks to maintain what little balance they have.

Crimson Vow brings an “ultra-exclusive wedding and reception [that every vampire] is dying to attend.” That alone sounds interesting, and I can’t be the only one that would like to hear more about this elite vampire wedding gathering.

The Weekly MTG broadcast has even more details on the cards.

More information on these two stories and sets of creatures will be coming soon. Midnight Hunt releases September 24 and Crimson Vow will awaken on November 19.