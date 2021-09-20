Balenciaga and Fortnite Unite as Latest Digital Fashionistas

Balenciaga and Fortnite are dropping into Retail Row with this new partnership.

If you thought this year’s Met Gala was pushing fashion boundaries, think again! Balenciaga and Fortnite have created the “Balenciaga Fit Set” for its latest item shop showcase, debuting September 20.

Balenciaga and Fortnite Set

The outfits will be worn by well-known Fortnite characters Ramirez, Doggo, Fashion Banshee and Game Knight. The outfits can be purchased for 1000 V-bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency), which equates to about $8 USD. Not only will there be outfits, there will be additional Balenciaga-inspired items such as Balenciaga Back Blings, Pickaxes, Gliders, Wraps and Emotes.

Balenciaga and Fortnite Set

On top of all those great assortments of items, there will be two quests available from September 21 (10AM ET) to September 28 (10AM ET), which players can complete to unlock the free Fashion Doggo Spray and Knight Looks Spray.

But wait…there’s more!

President of Epic Games, Adam Sussman shares their thoughts, “Self-expression is one of the things that makes Fortnite so unique, and there couldn’t be a better first fashion partner than Balenciaga to bring their authentic designs and trendsetting culture to millions of players around the world.”

Fortnite and Balenciaga want to emphasize the fashion impressions players can leave in the game with an imact that isn’t simply wearing attire for building and shooting in the Battle Royale arena.

The “Strange Times Hub” will be a virtual Balenciaga store open in Fortnite from September 21 (10 AM ET) to September 28 (10AM ET), allowing players to show off their outfits to friends, change their outfits in the Changing Booths and purchase the Balenciaga Fit Outfits from here as well.

To create even more fashion buzz in Fortnite, there will be billboards around the Strange Times Hub that will showcase players’ unique outfits from September 20 (10AM ET) to September 23 (12PM ET). Players are encouraged to join their “live lookbook campaign” which will be the best way for players to submit their images of their outfits to be highlighted on the billboards.

Balenciaga and Fortnite Set

So, we’ve seen how you can look virtually with Fortnite and Balenciaga’s digital outfits. What about IRL (in real life)? The Balenciaga stores and website feature clothing and accessories that are Balenciaga-made with Fortnite’s iconic logo and reference designs.

If you’re one to prove you’re the number one fashionista, this is the best time to show off your ‘drippy’ Fortnite looks.