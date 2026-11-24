Most boss fights tell you when the run is over. Doom of Mokhaiotl asks you to decide. In Old School RuneScape, this solo encounter beneath Varlamore’s Tlati Rainforest gives players a choice after a successful stage: claim what they have earned or take on a tougher version of the fight. The chance of a better reward makes staying tempting. The possibility of losing the unclaimed loot makes leaving a decision worth thinking about.

The choice starts before the next wave

Doom belongs to a type of encounter called a delve. Instead of beginning a fresh fight on the same terms every time, a player can continue the current run as the challenge builds. Surviving a stage gives you a chance to stop. If you continue and die, you can lose the loot you were carrying forward. An item sitting in that unclaimed pile changes what the next attempt means, even if the fight itself would be an interesting one to learn.

You don’t need a strict stopping point for every run, but it helps to have one for your first few. If your aim is to reach a new depth, decide ahead of time whether you’ll bank after that clear or continue only if you have supplies to spare. It’s easier to make that call before you’re staring at the passage down and thinking about what might be waiting at the bottom.

Read the run you actually had

The number of supplies left tells part of the story. How you used them tells the rest. If you finished comfortably and still know why each potion dose was needed, continuing may make sense. If the last stage ended with hurried clicks and several mistakes you can’t explain, more food in the inventory won’t necessarily solve the problem.

Try reviewing one moment from the last stage before moving on. Which attack forced you to change position? When did you stop paying attention to the next cue because you were busy recovering from the previous one? The point is to identify one decision you can repeat or improve. A player who leaves early with a clear idea of what to practise has something concrete to bring to the next run.

This is also a useful way to organise shorter sessions. Spend one evening getting an earlier stage under control and leave a deeper attempt for a session when you can concentrate. A depth you can reach repeatedly is often more useful to learn from than one you reached once with nothing left in reserve.

Give the loot chase its own goal

The Eye of Ayak, a one-handed Magic weapon, is one reason players come back. Avernic Treads and Confliction Gauntlets give others a reason to keep going. A specific reward can change the value of a run: if the item you wanted is already in the loot pile, continuing risks the very result you came for.

That is also why it helps to distinguish a depth target from an item target when comparing help with the encounter. Bald.GG’s service options for Doom of Mokhaiotl describe runs to selected depths and deep delves. Check what the selected option actually covers. Another batch of clears gives you additional chances at loot; it does not by itself promise a named reward.

Players working toward a depth milestone can judge an attempt by how the stage went, even if the rewards were ordinary. Players working on a collection log have a different finish line. Decide which result matters before the run, because it’s easy to trade one for the other when both seem within reach.

Know what a good exit looks like

A good exit might be leaving with the reward you wanted. It might also be banking after the deepest stage you’ve ever cleared and coming back with a better plan for the next one. Doom gives both players the same choice. What changes is the reason to take another step down.