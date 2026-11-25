Earlier in the month, Facepunch announced Rust Premium, a monthly paid service, and it has now been revealed that player customization is coming with it.

One of the main requests fans have had for Rust, the ongoing multiplayer survival title, is customization. When given a roadmap back in August 2026, fans were elated to see it mentioned under the column for Q4 2026. In August, Facepunch removed the poorly received Battle Pass entry from the Rust roadmap, and it was replaced with Rust Premium.

Rust Premium is a subscription status that grants players with inventories worth at least $15 access to premium servers. When it was originally announced, Rust Premium gave access to these servers, and that’s it, but now it appears a highly requested feature is being brought to Premium — character customization. Rust Premium is now available on the staging branch, which is the same kind of server as a Public Test Server (PTS) used for The Elder Scrolls Online, and it allows Rust players to test upcoming features before they go live. One of these features is player customization.

Since the next scheduled server wipe for Rust is on December 3rd, it’s possible fans can see player customization make an appearance after the world is refreshed. Reported by Polygon, Rust Premium user Protox said he believes the customization will be locked for the entire server period, meaning players will be stuck in their crafted character for at least a month until the server wipe happens again. For a fan base that has been clamouring for player customization for years, a month is next to nothing when considering Rust models have looked the same for nearly a decade before the overhaul in June 2026.

While the next server wipe occurs on December 3rd, 2026, it remains to be seen what will be added to the slate of Rust Premium when the dust settles. That includes whether fans will be able to change their Rust appearance once and for all or not.